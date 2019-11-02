Log in
Berkshire Hathaway : Earnings Fall as Unrealized investment gains Decline

11/02/2019 | 08:24am EDT

By Nicole Friedman

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said third-quarter earnings fell as unrealized investment gains declined but operating earnings climbed.

Berkshire reported third-quarter net earnings of $16.5 billion, or $10,119 per Class A share equivalent, from $18.5 billion, or $11,280 a share, in the year-earlier period. Last year's third-quarter earnings surged due to unrealized investment gains.

Operating earnings, which exclude some investment results, rose to $7.9 billion from $6.9 billion in the year prior.

The conglomerate runs a large insurance operation as well as railroad, utilities, industrial manufacturers and retailers. Its holdings include recognizable names like Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, Geico and See's Candies.

