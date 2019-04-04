Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Berkshire Hathaway Inc.    BRK.A

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Berkshire Hathaway : Empire Gears Up Collaboration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 08:37am EDT

By WSJ City

The myriad companies of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway have run completely independently of each other for decades. That isn't always the case any longer.

KEY FACTS 

   -- Top executives from Berkshire units now gather regularly to share 
      strategies and best practices. 
 
   -- Some firms participate in purchasing cohorts to get group rates for items 
      like travel and raw materials. 
 
   -- Last year, employees from more than 40 Berkshire businesses met to 
      discuss sustainability.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The rise in internal collaboration, which executives rarely discuss publicly, hints at what the firm might look like when Buffett is no longer running it as chairman and CEO.

"Even though we're in different industries and have different business models, there's so much that connects us. Why wouldn't we take advantage of the talent across the Berkshire Hathaway organization?" said Mary Rhinehart, CEO of Berkshire's building-products maker Johns Manville.

Last year the company's subsidiary CEOs started reporting to Buffett's lieutenants, Ajit Jain and Greg Abel, rather than to Buffett. Aat the subsidiary level, roughly one-third of Berkshire's business units have announced a new CEO in the past five years as an older generation of managers has retired or stepped back into chairman roles.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
08:37aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Empire Gears Up Collaboration
DJ
05:45aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : The Berkshire Empire Is Quietly Collaborating More Than Eve..
DJ
04/03North America Rail Traffic Fell 1.9% in Week Ended March 30
DJ
04/02Delta, AmEx renew credit card deal; Delta boosts outlook
AQ
04/01ETHIOPIAN CRASH COULD BE LARGEST NON : Willis Re
RE
03/28DELTA AIR LINES : Buffett says issues with Boeing jet won't hold back aviation
AQ
03/28WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett says Apple content plan hard to predict, touts airline ..
RE
03/27North America Rail Traffic Down 3.4% in Week Ended March 23
DJ
03/25McLane Foodservice, Popeyes End Restaurant Distribution Relationship
DJ
03/22BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Berkshire Hathaway GUARD ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 277 B
EBIT 2019 30 180 M
Net income 2019 36 293 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,04
P/E ratio 2020 15,03
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,73x
Capitalization 501 B
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 359 220 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warren Edward Buffett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Thomas Munger Vice Chairman
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Walter Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-0.08%504 281
ALLIANZ17.39%96 176
CHUBB LTD6.70%64 843
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP14.30%50 434
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES18.67%48 122
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP11.32%37 866
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About