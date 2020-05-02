Berkshire Hathaway : First Quarter Earnings 2020

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

NEWS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 2, 2020

Omaha, NE (BRK.A; BRK.B) -

Berkshire's operating results for the first quarters of 2020 and 2019 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Earnings of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries for the first quarters of 2020 and 2019 are summarized below. Earnings are stated on an after-tax basis. (Dollar amounts are in millions, except for per share amounts).

First Quarter 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Berkshire shareholders .............................. $ (49,746) $ 21,661 Net earnings (loss) includes: Investment and derivative gains (losses) - Investments ............................................................................................. (54,517) 15,498 Derivatives .............................................................................................. (1,100) 608 (55,617) 16,106 Operating earnings...................................................................................... 5,871 5,555 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Berkshire shareholders .............................. $ (49,746) $ 21,661 Net earnings (loss) per average equivalent Class A Share............................... $ (30,653) $ 13,209 Net earnings (loss) per average equivalent Class B Share............................... $ (20.44) $ 8.81 Average equivalent Class A shares outstanding .................................................... 1,622,889 1,639,821 Average equivalent Class B shares outstanding .................................................... 2,434,333,367 2,459,731,886

Due to a change in Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in 2018, we are required to include the changes in unrealized gains/losses of our equity security investments as a component of investment gains/losses in our earnings statements. In the table above, investment gains/losses include a loss of approximately $55.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020 and a gain of approximately $15.1 billion in the first quarter of 2019 due to changes during the first quarters of 2020 and 2019 in the amount of unrealized gains that existed in our equity security investment holdings. Investment gains (losses) also include after-tax realized gains on sales of investments of approximately $965 million and $392 million in the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The amount of investment gains/losses in any given quarter is usually meaningless and delivers figures for net earnings per share that can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules.