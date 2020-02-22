Log in
Berkshire Hathaway Posts $29.2 Billion in Quarterly Earnings

02/22/2020 | 09:09am EST

By Nicole Friedman

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s earnings surged last year due to unrealized investment gains, but the conglomerate's cash pile totaled $128 billion as of Dec. 31, the company said Saturday, slightly down from $128.2 billion at the end of the third quarter.

Warren Buffett, Berkshire's chairman and chief executive, has for years lamented the challenge of finding acquisition targets that are large enough to move the needle for Berkshire and are reasonably priced.

While Berkshire has a long history of outperforming the stock market, the company has underperformed the S&P 500's total return in recent years. The company's stock rose 11% in 2019, the company said, compared with a 31.5% total return in the S&P 500, including dividends -- Berkshire's biggest underperformance since 2009.

"The opportunities to make major acquisitions possessing our required attributes are rare," Mr. Buffett said in an annual letter to shareholders also released Saturday.

Nevertheless, he said, shareholders should not be worried about the future of Berkshire after the 89-year-old Mr. Buffett or his 96-year-old business partner, Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, die. "Your company is 100% prepared for our departure," Mr. Buffett said.

The Omaha, Neb., conglomerate reported net earnings of $29.2 billion, or $17,909 per Class A share equivalent, up from a loss of $25.4 billion, or $15,467 a share, the year before. Berkshire's earnings a year ago were dragged down by an unexpected write-down at Kraft Heinz Co.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.39% 343449 Delayed Quote.1.14%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.78% 28992.41 Delayed Quote.2.39%
NASDAQ 100 -1.88% 9446.687755 Delayed Quote.10.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.79% 9576.590101 Delayed Quote.8.67%
S&P 500 -1.05% 3337.75 Delayed Quote.4.41%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 272 B
EBIT 2019 32 968 M
Net income 2019 32 882 M
Finance 2019 5 047 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,1x
P/E ratio 2020 31,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,04x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
Capitalization 560 B
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 381 666,67  $
Last Close Price 343 449,00  $
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warren Edward Buffett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Thomas Munger Vice Chairman
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Walter Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.1.14%560 336
ALLIANZ SE5.63%104 301
CHUBB LIMITED5.20%74 010
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP8.86%64 309
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES5.09%58 629
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-5.32%42 280
