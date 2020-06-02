Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/02 02:28:02 pm
278145.06 USD   +0.92%
Berkshire Hathaway : RH Rises on Bullish Business Outlook Despite Pandemic

06/02/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Luxury-furniture retailer RH's stock gained 14% to $242.29 after releasing Chief Executive Gary Friedman's annual letter to shareholders that showed a bullish tone despite recent business challenges tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our ecosystem will come full circle as we begin to conceptualize and sell spaces, moving the brand beyond the $200 billion home furnishings market into the $1.7 trillion North American housing market by offering beautifully designed and furnished turnkey homes and condominiums with the introduction of RH Residences," Mr. Friedman wrote. He pointed to market opportunities as RH expands internationally and deeper into the so-called experiences market.

The CEO mentioned RH3, a luxury yacht that customers can charter in the Caribbean and Mediterranean.

RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, still expects operating margins to expand this year, Mr. Friedman said, despite the current setbacks from the pandemic.

Company officials "now see a clear path to 20% operating margin over the next few years," he said.

RH's stock has outperformed the market, having more than doubled in value over the past 12 months. The company has drawn interest from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which is among RH's top five investors, according to FactSet.

J.P. Morgan raised its December price target to $270 from $135.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.95% 278397 Delayed Quote.-18.84%
RH 14.70% 244.4 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 222 B - -
Net income 2020 -33 934 M - -
Net cash 2020 11 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 447 B 447 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 391 500
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 337 500,00 $
Last Close Price 275 600,00 $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warren Edward Buffett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Thomas Munger Vice Chairman
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Walter Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-18.84%446 627
ALLIANZ SE-25.45%74 588
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-4.23%54 003
CHUBB LIMITED-23.19%53 964
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-22.06%47 931
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-40.48%26 312
