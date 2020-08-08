Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Berkshire Hathaway Inc.    BRK.A

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berkshire Hathaway : Second Quarter Earnings 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/08/2020 | 08:04am EDT

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 8, 2020

Omaha, NE (BRK.A; BRK.B) -

Berkshire's operating results for the second quarter and first six months of 2020 and 2019 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Earnings of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries for the second quarter and first six months of 2020 and 2019 are summarized below. Earnings are stated on an after-tax basis. (Dollar amounts are in millions, except for per share amounts).

Second Quarter

First Six Months

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Berkshire shareholders ....

$

26,295

$

14,073

$

(23,451)

$

35,734

Net earnings (loss) includes:

Investment and derivative gains/losses -

Investments(1)................................................................

31,017

7,766

(23,500)

23,264

Derivatives....................................................................

628

168

(472)

776

31,645

7,934

(23,972)

24,040

Impairments of intangible assets(2) ...................................

(10,863)

-

(10,902)

-

Operating earnings ...........................................................

5,513

6,139

11,423

11,694

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Berkshire shareholders ....

$

26,295

$

14,073

$

(23,451)

$

35,734

Net earnings (loss) per average equivalent Class A Share.....

$

16,314

$

8,608

$

(14,500)

$

21,824

Net earnings (loss) per average equivalent Class B Share.....

$

10.88

$

5.74

$

(9.67)

$

14.55

Average equivalent Class A shares outstanding ....................

1,611,760

1,634,962

1,617,325

1,637,378

Average equivalent Class B shares outstanding ....................

2,417,640,311

2,452,442,401

2,425,986,839

2,456,067,007

Note: Per share amounts for the Class B shares are 1/1,500th of those shown for the Class A.

  1. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") require that we include the changes in unrealized gains/losses of our equity security investments as a component of investment gains/losses in our earnings statements. In the table above, investment gains/losses in 2020 include a gain of $34.5 billion in the second quarter and a loss of $19.7 billion in the first six months and in 2019 include a gain of $7.1 billion in the second quarter and $22.2 billion in the first six months due to changes during the second quarter and the first six months in the unrealized gains that existed in our equity security investment holdings. Investment gains/losses in 2020 also include after-taxrealized losses on sales of investments of $3.5 billion during the second quarter and $2.6 billion during the first six months. In 2019, investment gains/losses include after-taxrealized gains of $662 million during the second quarter and $1.1 billion during the first six months.

The amount of investment gains/losses in any given quarter is usually meaningless and delivers figures for net earnings per share that can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules.

  1. Includes $9.8 billion attributable to impairments of goodwill and certain identifiable intangible assets recorded in connection with Berkshire's acquisition of Precision Castparts Corp. in 2016.

An analysis of Berkshire's operating earnings follows (dollar amounts are in millions).

Second Quarter

First Six Months

2020

2019

2020

2019

Insurance-underwriting*.............................................

$

806

$

353

$

1,169

$

742

Insurance-investment income .....................................

1,368

1,366

2,754

2,603

Railroad, utilities and energy......................................

1,764

1,945

3,515

3,803

Other businesses .........................................................

1,449

2,487

3,487

4,687

Other ...........................................................................

126

(12)

498

(141)

Operating earnings......................................................

$

5,513

$

6,139

$

11,423

$

11,694

  • One unusual item to note occurred during the second quarter: On April 8, 2020, GEICO initiated a $2.5 billion "give-back" to policyholders with respect to policies renewed and newly issued policies during the six month period beginning on April 8, 2020. For accounting purposes, the "give-back" will be spread over the twelve month period beginning on April 8, 2020. The effect was to increase GEICO's underwriting profits during the second quarter that will lead to less favorable results - even perhaps underwriting losses - in the third and fourth quarters. Further details are set forth in our 10-Q.

Approximately $5.1 billion was used to repurchase Berkshire shares during the second quarter bringing the six month total to $6.7 billion. At June 30, 2020, insurance float (the net liabilities we assume under insurance contracts) was approximately $131 billion, an increase of $2 billion since yearend 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures in accordance with Regulation G are included herein.

Berkshire presents its results in the way it believes will be most meaningful and useful, as well as most transparent, to the investing public and others who use Berkshire's financial information. That presentation includes the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures. In addition to the GAAP presentations of net earnings, Berkshire shows operating earnings defined as net earnings exclusive of investment and derivative gains/losses and impairments of goodwill and intangible assets.

Although the investment of insurance and reinsurance premiums to generate investment income and investment gains or losses is an integral part of Berkshire's operations, the generation of investment gains or losses is independent of the insurance underwriting process. Moreover, as previously described, under applicable GAAP accounting requirements, we are required to include the changes in unrealized gains/losses of our equity security investments as a component of investment gains/losses in our periodic earnings statements. In sum, investment gains/losses for any particular period are not indicative of quarterly business performance.

About Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guaranties of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those forecasted.

- END -

Contact

Marc D. Hamburg 402-346-1400

Disclaimer

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. published this content on 08 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2020 12:03:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
09:05aBerkshire's Profit Jumps as Market Rebound Boosts Results--Update
DJ
09:04aWARREN BUFFETT : Coronavirus punishes Warren Buffett, as Berkshire Hathaway take..
RE
08:59aCoronavirus punishes Warren Buffett, as Berkshire Hathaway takes big writedow..
RE
08:50aBerkshire Hathaway's Profit Jumps as Market Rebound Boosts Results
DJ
08:04aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Second Quarter Earnings 2020
PU
08/05BANK OF AMERICA : Buffett's firm has bought $2.1B of Bank of America stock
AQ
08/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire bought $2.07 billion BofA stock since mid-J..
RE
08/03Marathon PetroleumTo Sell Stations -- WSJ
DJ
07/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire boosts its stake in Bank of America to 11.8..
RE
07/30BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : California governor asks Warren Buffett to back dam removal
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 235 B - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 9 501 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 509 B 509 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 391 500
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 337 500,00 $
Last Close Price 314 333,88 $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,37%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warren Edward Buffett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Thomas Munger Vice Chairman
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Walter Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-9.46%509 123
ALLIANZ SE-18.63%86 241
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES6.61%59 639
CHUBB LIMITED-16.52%58 655
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-13.55%56 007
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-40.27%26 412
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group