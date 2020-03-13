Berkshire Hathaway : Warren Buffett Cancels 'Woodstock for Capitalists'--Update

By Justin Baer and Colin Kellaher

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said it would ban shareholders from attending this year's celebrated annual meeting in person.

The decision adds Mr. Buffett's "Woodstock for Capitalists" to the list of popular events scuttled this week in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The conglomerate also lost one of its most-prominent directors on Friday. Bill Gates said he is stepping down from the boards of both Berkshire and Microsoft Corp. , the software company he co-founded in 1975, to focus on his philanthropic efforts.

Mr. Buffett named Kenneth Chenault, the former chief executive of American Express Co., to fill Mr. Gates's seat on the Berkshire board.

Mr. Buffett, the 89-year-old chairman and chief executive, said Friday that Berkshire will still hold the meeting on May 2 in Omaha, Neb., but without the crowd of thousands it draws annually. All special events are canceled too. The meeting will be video-streamed by Yahoo, Mr. Buffett wrote in a statement.

Berkshire won't expose its employees to the health threat of such a large gathering and won't leave its hometown open "to the possibility of becoming a 'hot spot' in the current pandemic," he wrote. Mr. Buffett advanced the decision after saying Wednesday during a television interview on Fox Business that he intended to wait until around April 1 to decide whether to proceed with the meeting as planned.

In the past few days, the virus's spread has shut sporting events, Broadway shows, tourist destinations and countless other events expected to draw large crowds. On Wednesday, President Trump announced a 30-day ban on air travel from Europe. Many large companies have urged employees to work from home, and schools have closed their doors.

"Events," Mr. Buffett wrote Friday, "have moved very fast since Berkshire issued its annual report on Feb. 22."

The cancellations will deal a blow to the communities whose economies rely on attendees of these events to fill hotel rooms, restaurants, museums and other local attractions.

For more than a decade, Berkshire has held its meetings at the CHI Health Center Omaha, an arena big enough to accommodate tens of thousands of attendees. The conglomerate has also used an adjoining exhibit hall to sell the wares of dozens of companies owned by Berkshire.

Shareholders attending this year's meeting were invited to dine at Gorat's Steakhouse, participate in a 5K run through downtown Omaha, and attend a picnic at Nebraska Furniture Mart, a Berkshire company.

Mr. Buffett said he would attend the meeting, along with several Berkshire employees who will deliver proxy votes. He wrote it was still possible that Charlie Munger, Berkshire's 96-year-old vice chairman and Mr. Buffett's longtime business partner, would also be there.

He also said one or more journalists may be on hand to ask questions shareholders had submitted. He urged investors to continue to pose those questions. "Charlie and I will miss you, but we will see many thousands of you next year," Mr. Buffett said. "Thanks for your understanding."

Write to Justin Baer at justin.baer@wsj.com and Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com