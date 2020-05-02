Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Berkshire Hathaway Inc.    BRK.A

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Berkshire Hathaway : Warren Buffett Says 'American Magic' to Overcome Coronavirus Uncertainty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/02/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

By Geoffrey Rogow and Jenna Telesca

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s annual meeting kicked off Saturday with Warren Buffett offering reassurance that the U.S. economy will recover steadily from the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking onstage at an empty arena in downtown Omaha, Neb., Mr. Buffett said the range of possibilities from the pandemic was wide, but it had significantly narrowed in recent weeks.

He said it now seemed unlikely the world would face the worst possible health and economic scenarios from the novel coronavirus, compared with some of the predictions from earlier this year. Moreover, the U.S. economy will recover with time, Mr. Buffett said.

"We've faced tougher problems and the American miracle, the American magic, has always prevailed," he said in livestreamed remarks, adding that it would do so again.

Typically, thousands of people flock to Omaha each year for the Berkshire meeting, filling a venue that seats nearly 20,000 and many of the city's hotels. These Berkshire shareholders come to buy products from the host of companies held in the conglomerate -- from Geico and Fruit of the Loom to See's Candies and Brooks Sports -- and hear from Mr. Buffett and Charlie Munger for hours.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, only Mr. Buffett and Greg Abel, Berkshire's vice chairman of noninsurance operations, are physically present at this year's meeting. The two will be taking shareholder questions chosen by a group of handpicked journalists, with the event livestreamed on Yahoo.

Mr. Munger -- Berkshire vice chairman as well as Mr. Buffett's most trusted partner and typical running mate at the meeting -- isn't in attendance.

"Charlie is in fine shape and will be back next year," Mr. Buffett said at the meeting.

After a quarter in which Berkshire reported a loss of nearly $49.7 billion but also posted higher operating earnings and $137.3 billion in cash, much of the focus will be on a lack of deal-making from the firm. For years, Mr. Buffett has lamented the challenge of finding acquisition targets that are large enough to move the needle for Berkshire and are reasonably priced.

Over the last month, the pandemic has crushed the price of a host of assets. And yet, his firm hasn't made a deal.

Write to Geoffrey Rogow at geoffrey.rogow@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
05:57pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett Says 'American Magic' to Overcome Coronaviru..
DJ
05:01pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett to Offer Perspective on the Economy During B..
DJ
12:37pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : posts nearly $50B loss after COVID-19
AQ
11:16aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Correction to Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Article
DJ
09:47aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Correction to Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Article
DJ
09:40aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Reports $49.7 Billion Loss in First Quarter--Update
DJ
08:52aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett's firm plans online event after reporting $50B loss
AQ
08:41aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Reports $49.7 Billion L..
DJ
08:04aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : First Quarter Earnings 2020
PU
05/01BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Correction to Berkshire Hathaway Article
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 259 B
EBIT 2020 33 004 M
Net income 2020 22 993 M
Finance 2020 14 094 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,66x
EV / Sales2021 1,58x
Capitalization 444 B
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 336 833,33  $
Last Close Price 273 975,00  $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warren Edward Buffett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Thomas Munger Vice Chairman
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Walter Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-19.32%444 057
ALLIANZ SE-22.67%76 510
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-12.84%49 144
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-22.61%47 716
CHUBB LIMITED-34.74%45 853
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-53.44%20 585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group