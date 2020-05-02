Log in
Berkshire Hathaway : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Reports $49.7 Billion Loss in First Quarter

05/02/2020 | 08:41am EDT

By Geoffrey Rogow

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. swung to a first-quarter loss as the selloff in markets hit the company's vast investments, though the company's operating earnings rose in the quarter.

Berkshire's earnings are especially volatile due to an accounting rule that went into effect in 2018 requiring companies to include unrealized investment gains or losses in their net income. Berkshire holds large stock investments, and their quarterly changes in value can have a big effect on Berkshire's net income.

Berkshire reported a first-quarter loss of $49.7 billion, or $30.65 per Class A share equivalent, from $21.66 billion, or $13,209 a share, in the year-earlier period.

Write to Geoffrey Rogow at geoffrey.rogow@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 259 B
EBIT 2020 33 004 M
Net income 2020 22 993 M
Finance 2020 14 094 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,66x
EV / Sales2021 1,58x
Capitalization 444 B
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 336 833,33  $
Last Close Price 273 975,00  $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warren Edward Buffett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Thomas Munger Vice Chairman
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Walter Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-19.32%444 057
ALLIANZ SE-22.67%76 510
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-12.84%49 144
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-22.61%47 716
CHUBB LIMITED-34.74%45 853
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-53.44%20 585
