BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
Berkshire Hathaway's Benjamin Moore to Become Main Paint Supplier for Ace Hardware -- Update

07/10/2019 | 05:21pm EDT

By Austen Hufford

Ace Hardware Corp. said it is making Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s Benjamin Moore its main paint supplier, pushing paint made by Sherwin-Williams Co. out of its thousands of U.S. home-improvement stores.

The deal is a setback for Sherwin-Williams as a few big U.S. paint makers buy up small rivals and jostle for market share. Four companies make 90% of the paint used on homes and buildings in the U.S., according to ChemQuest Group: Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries Inc., Masco Corp. and Benjamin Moore.

Sherwin-Williams struck a deal last year for Lowe's Cos. to sell its paint, stains and brushes exclusively. That pushed most products from PPG out of the second-biggest home-improvement chain. Lowe's rival Home Depot Inc. is the sole retailer for Masco's Behr brand and heavily markets those paints.

Benjamin Moore has long said that it would sell paint only through independent dealers and hardware stores, forgoing large home-improvement chain stores like Home Depot. Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway's chairman, forced out a previous Benjamin Moore chief executive who wanted to depart from that strategy.

"We are fully committed and are going to continue serving and supporting that independent channel," Benjamin Moore Chief Executive Dan Calkins said Wednesday in an interview.

Benjamin Moore said that it will start producing Ace Hardware's house paint brand, Clark+Kensington, later this year. The Montvale, N.J.-based unit of Berkshire Hathaway said it also would sell more of its own Benjamin Moore-branded paints in more Ace stores.

Benjamin Moore executives said they want to reach about 3,500 of Ace's 4,500 stores. The paint maker said it will add sales staff and expand shifts at its factories to accommodate a projected increase in sales through Ace. Benjamin Moore said it expects the deal to expand its 30% share of paint sold in U.S. hardware stores.

Some Benjamin Moore products are currently sold at about 1,000 Ace locations. Ace stores are independently owned, meaning that owners ultimately determine which brands they stock, and some don't stock much paint.

Sherwin-Williams said many of its products beyond the marquee paints will continue to be sold at Ace stores, including its Valspar paints and Minwax stains. Sherwin-Williams bought Valspar in 2017.

Valspar in turn bought Ace's own paint-making business in 2013.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams dropped slightly after The Wall Street Journal reported the new partnership and closed down 1% on the day. Berkshire Hathaway's shares fell 0.3% on Wednesday.

John Surane, Ace's chief merchandising officer, said the company wanted to work with a paint maker focused on smaller paint shops. Sherwin-Williams makes most of its sales at Lowe's and its own 4,000 stores in the U.S.

"Benjamin Moore is fiercely loyal to the independents," Mr. Surane said.

Write to Austen Hufford at austen.hufford@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.50% 320591 Delayed Quote.5.38%
HOME DEPOT (THE) -0.59% 210.75 Delayed Quote.23.38%
LOWE'S COMPANIES -1.70% 103.08 Delayed Quote.13.53%
MASCO -2.27% 38.4 Delayed Quote.35.23%
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY -1.00% 457.54 Delayed Quote.17.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 262 B
EBIT 2019 34 883 M
Net income 2019 42 391 M
Finance 2019 3 094 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,00x
EV / Sales2020 1,87x
Capitalization 527 B
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 361 925  $
Last Close Price 322 200  $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warren Edward Buffett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Thomas Munger Vice Chairman
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Walter Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.5.38%528 185
ALLIANZ SE24.56%101 474
CHUBB LTD15.54%68 507
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES27.90%52 541
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP18.32%51 386
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC40.88%47 497
