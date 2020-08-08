Berkshire Hathaway's Profit Jumps as Market Rebound Boosts Results

By Geoffrey Rogow

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said its second-quarter earnings surged 86%, as a rebound in the stock market offset a profit decline in the company's operations and a large write-down for Precision Castparts Corp.

Berkshire reported second-quarter net earnings of $26.3 billion, or $16,314 per Class A share equivalent, from $14.1 billion, or $8,608 per Class A share equivalent, in the year-earlier period.

Operating earnings, which exclude some investment results, fell to $5.5 billion from $6.1 billion in the year prior. Profits increased within the company's vast insurance operations, especially underwriting, while railroad, utilities and energy, and other businesses declined.

Berkshire took a $9.8 billion write-down for Precision Castparts in the quarter. Berkshire bought Precision Castparts for about $32 billion in 2016. The company, which supplies parts for aircraft makers and makes equipment for power stations and the oil-and-gas industry, has been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Berkshire runs a large insurance operation as well as railroad, utilities, industrial manufacturers, retailers and even auto dealerships. It also holds large investments, especially in the stock market.

