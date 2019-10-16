Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Berkshire Hathaway Inc.    BRK.A

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(BRK.A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Buffett Asked Fed on Bigger BofA Stake -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Nicole Friedman

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. requested permission earlier this month from the Federal Reserve to increase its stake in Bank of America Corp. above 10%.

Berkshire typically tries not to own more than 10% of a bank to avoid additional Fed oversight. But the Omaha, Neb., conglomerate's holdings grew to slightly more than 10% in July after the bank repurchased shares.

The application underscores Mr. Buffett's positive outlook on Bank of America and on the U.S. banking sector more broadly. Berkshire held nearly $100 billion in financial-services stocks as of June 30, and six of its 10 top stockholdings were financial companies.

Berkshire said in its application that it might be interested in buying more Bank of America stock in the future and that it plans to continue being a passive investor in the bank.

"We have appreciated Berkshire's ownership for the past seven-plus years, " Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson said.

Berkshire, whose application was earlier reported by Bloomberg, didn't respond to a request for comment.

Also on Tuesday, Berkshire reported in a securities filing that it sold off a small portion of its Bank of America shares last week in connection with a previously planned sale of one of its insurance companies.

In 2011, Berkshire bought preferred shares in Bank of America and warrants to buy common stock, shoring up investor sentiment at a time when the bank's health was in doubt. Berkshire exercised the warrants in 2017 for a gain of about $13 billion and became Bank of America's biggest shareholder.

Berkshire has previously received permission from the Fed to own as much as 25% of American Express stock and has committed to remain a passive investor in the company. Berkshire owned about 18% of American Express as of June 30, according to FactSet.

However, Berkshire said in 2017 that it would sell Wells Fargo shares as needed to keep its ownership below 10%.

The Fed proposed easing its restrictions on large bank investors earlier this year.

--Nick Timiraos contributed to this article.

Write to Nicole Friedman at nicole.friedman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 1.03% 117.59 Delayed Quote.22.10%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 2.02% 29.73 Delayed Quote.20.66%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.84% 314250 Delayed Quote.1.84%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 1.70% 50.11 Delayed Quote.8.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aBuffett Asked Fed on Bigger BofA Stake -- WSJ
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/15STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/15BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Asks to Expand Its Bank of America Stake
DJ
10/15BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Asks to Expand Its Bank of America Stake
DJ
10/15WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire seeks Fed leeway to boost BofA bet - Fed
RE
10/15BANK OF AMERICA : Berkshire Hathaway Seeks Fed OK to Potentially Boost Bank of A..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 256 B
EBIT 2019 33 772 M
Net income 2019 50 198 M
Finance 2019 10 233 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 1,96x
EV / Sales2020 1,87x
Capitalization 513 B
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 363 775,00  $
Last Close Price 314 250,00  $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warren Edward Buffett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Thomas Munger Vice Chairman
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Walter Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.1.84%513 332
ALLIANZ SE22.19%96 645
CHUBB LIMITED20.15%70 842
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP32.65%56 333
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES22.48%49 173
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC38.75%47 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group