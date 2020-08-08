Log in
COVID-19 punishes Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway

08/08/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

Not even billionaire investor Warren Buffet is immune from financial fallout due the global health crisis.

His company- Berkshire Hathaway had to take a $9.8 billion write-down due to its exposure to the ailing aircraft parts business - Precision Castparts. Sales at the unit tumbled by a third as airlines defray plane orders. Precision had to let go of 10,000 workers, according to Berkshire's quarterly results released Saturday.

With air travel in the dumps - sales at his NetJets corporate jet units fell by 31 percent.

Buffett is so sour on the airline industry that he dumped his $6 billion investment in the sector.

And that wasn't the only place where Buffett took a hit. Revenues at BSNF railroad dived 22 percent with shipping volumes down during the recession.

But it wasn't all bad news for Buffett and his shareholders...

With fewer people hitting the road, his GEICO insurance unit saw a five-fold surge in pre-tax profit...

And he racked up huge unrealized investment gains thanks to his stake in Apple, now the world's most valuable company on the stock market.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
