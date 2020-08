Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose alongside Treasury yields, as investors grew more comfortable with risk in light of slowing Covid-19 spread in some U.S. hot spots.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway rose after it posted an increase in second-quarter profit, helped by a rebound in stock investments, which offset a profit decline in the company's operations and a large write-down on industrial concern Precision Castparts.

