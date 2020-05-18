Log in
BERLI JUCKER (BJC)

BERLI JUCKER

(BJC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 05/15
37 THB   -0.67%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Trump administration ready for more coronavirus aid if needed - Hassett

05/18/2020 | 08:45am EDT
Kevin Hassett, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, speaks at the White House in Washington

The Trump administration is prepared to take further steps if needed to shore up the nation's economy during the novel coronavirus outbreak, but any final action will not look like House Democrats' proposed legislation, White House adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday.

Hassett also told CNBC in an interview that the administration understood state and local governments were hurting during the outbreak and that Trump previously has said he was open to additional funding for costs related to the pandemic.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 158 B
EBIT 2020 12 242 M
Net income 2020 6 338 M
Debt 2020 143 B
Yield 2020 2,03%
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
EV / Sales2021 1,69x
Capitalization 148 B
Chart BERLI JUCKER
Duration : Period :
Berli Jucker Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERLI JUCKER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 44,56 THB
Last Close Price 37,00 THB
Spread / Highest target 51,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aswin Techajareonvikul President, CEO & Executive Director
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Chairman
Supakit Assavachai Chief Financial Officer
Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi Vice Chairman
Prasert Maekwatana Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERLI JUCKER-0.67%4 622
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-29.15%88 019
3M COMPANY-21.39%79 774
SIEMENS AG-26.09%74 072
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-13.33%49 184
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-50.81%48 022
