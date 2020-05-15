Log in
U.S.-China trade deal not falling apart: White House adviser

05/15/2020 | 05:40pm EDT
Larry Kudlow speaks about the economy at the White House in Washington

By Steve Holland

The U.S.-China "Phase 1" trade deal reached in January is not falling apart and the two countries are still working to implement it, the White House's top economic adviser said on Friday, but President Donald Trump added that he was not "thrilled" with the agreement.

Kudlow told reporters at the White House the trade deal "is continuing," a day after Trump suggested he could cut ties with the world's second-largest economy.

In an interview with Fox Business Network broadcast on Thursday, Trump said he was very disappointed with China's failure to contain the coronavirus outbreak and that the pandemic had cast a pall over the trade deal with Beijing that he considers a major achievement.

Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, was asked if the trade deal was falling apart. "Absolutely not," he said.

The Chinese are working toward holding up their end of the agreement, which calls for Beijing to boost purchases of American farm goods, manufactured products, energy and services by $200 billion over two years, Kudlow said.

"They're a little slow on the commodity purchases. I think that has a lot to do with market and economic positions," he said.

Kudlow's comments that the trade deal remains on track came at the end of a week of complaints from Trump about China's early handling of the coronavirus outbreak. The U.S. president said on Thursday that he now feels differently about the trade deal and may even cut economic ties with Beijing.

Asked at a White House Rose Garden event on Friday whether he is planning to impose additional tariffs on China or otherwise tear up the trade deal, Trump said: "I don't want to talk about it. I can say China is buying a lot of our product. But the trade deal, the ink was barely dry when this (the virus) came in from China, so it's not like we're thrilled."

Kudlow noted what he described as a successful phone call last week with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Liu He, China's vice premier, as well as a positive deputies call on Thursday night.

"We have other issues with China, and of course the origin of the virus ... but with respect to the trade deal, it is continuing, absolutely," Kudlow said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, David Brunnstrom and David Lawder; Writing by David Lawder and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul, Dan Grebler and Daniel Wallis)

