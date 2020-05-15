Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Berli Jucker    BJC   TH0002010Z06

BERLI JUCKER

(BJC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. House votes to allow 'proxy' voting during coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 07:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Pelosi holds her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters in Washington

By Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved an historic change to its rules, allowing lawmakers to vote by "proxy" from remote locations temporarily, as they also moved toward a vote on $3 trillion in new coronavirus emergency aid.

By a mostly partisan vote of 217-189, the House approved the rules change proposed by Democrats, allowing Speaker Nancy Pelosi to trigger the remote voting procedure for the first time in Congress' history if she deems it necessary.

Currently, House members must appear in the House chamber to cast their votes on legislation. That requirement has become cumbersome as lawmakers shelter in their homes in an attempt to help limit the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus that has killed more than 85,000 people in the United States.

The special procedure is intended to be in effect during the coronavirus crisis.

Republicans argued the Democrats' rules change proposal was unconstitutional and unnecessary.

The House is next expected to vote on whether to approve the new emergency aid package - an estimated $3 trillion on top of $3 trillion already enacted - that Republicans also oppose. If passed, the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to block it.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Additional reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California, and Patricia Zengerle, Lisa Lambert and Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Writing by Richard Cowan and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Paul Simao and Grant McCool)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BERLI JUCKER
07:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Investors prepare for more U.S. stock swings as sta..
RE
06:46pU.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL NOT FALLING AP : White House adviser
RE
06:34pWorst Wall Street week since March ends with a rally
RE
05:57pWuhan Plan to Test All 11 Million Residents for Coronavirus Raises Doubts -- ..
DJ
05:27pTrump Hasn't Ruled Out More Aid for States, Economic Adviser Says -- Update
DJ
05:05pHealth Care Up Amid Covid Treatment Hopes -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:49pTrump Hasn't Ruled Out More Aid for States, Economic Adviser Says
DJ
02:22pWuhan Plan to Test All 11 Million Residents for Coronavirus Raises Doubts -- ..
DJ
12:53pU.S. House clears way for passage of $3 trillion coronavirus-relief bill
RE
07:51aCanary Wharf finance centre gets ready for return to work
RE
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 165 B
EBIT 2020 13 011 M
Net income 2020 6 631 M
Debt 2020 147 B
Yield 2020 2,19%
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
EV / Sales2021 1,68x
Capitalization 148 B
Chart BERLI JUCKER
Duration : Period :
Berli Jucker Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERLI JUCKER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 45,34 THB
Last Close Price 37,00 THB
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aswin Techajareonvikul President, CEO & Executive Director
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Chairman
Supakit Assavachai Chief Financial Officer
Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi Vice Chairman
Prasert Maekwatana Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERLI JUCKER-0.67%4 653
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-28.22%89 170
3M COMPANY-22.92%78 221
SIEMENS AG-27.79%72 243
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-48.92%49 858
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-13.80%48 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group