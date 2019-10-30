Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Berli Jucker PCL    BJC   TH0002010Z06

BERLI JUCKER PCL

(BJC)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Berli Jucker PCL : Notification of the Director resignation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 03:13am EDT

CGD 012/2019

October 29, 2019

Subject: Notification of the Director resignation

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that

Mr. Chaiyut Pilun-Owad has resigned from his Directorship, Chairman of the Nomination, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee and Vice Chairman of the Executive Board effective from October 28, 2019 onward.

The Board of Directors of the Company will proceed to consider a suitable and qualified person to appoint as Director in replacement and will disclose information to the Stock Exchange of Thailand and investors subsequently.

Yours faithfully,

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited

Mr. Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab

Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul

Director

Director

In case of inquiry, please contact:

Group Company Secretary Division Tel.02 367 1111 ext 1095

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited

บริษัท เบอร์ลี่ ยุคเกอร์ จ ำกัด (มหำชน)

Berli Jucker House, 99 Soi Rubia

อำคำร เบอร์ลี่ ยุคเกอร์ 99 ซอยรูเบีย

Sukhumvit 42 Road, Phrakanong, Klongtoey

ถนนสุขุมวิท 42 แขวงพระโขนง เขตคลองเตย

Bangkok 10110, Thailand

กรุงเทพฯ 10110

Tel: (66-2)367-11110-2367-1455

โทรศัพท์ (66-2)367-11110-2367-1455

Fax: (66-2)367-10000-2367-1441

โทรสำร (66-2)367-10000-2367-1441

Registration Number 0107536000226

ทะเบีบยนเลขที่ 0107536000226

www.bjc.co.th

www.bjc.co.th

Disclaimer

Berli Jucker pcl published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 07:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BERLI JUCKER PCL
03:13aBERLI JUCKER PCL : Notification of the Director resignation
PU
10/24BERLI JUCKER PCL : New shares of BJC to be traded on October 28, 2019
PU
10/15BERLI JUCKER PCL : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 (F53..
PU
09/27Philippines drops to over three-week low; most other markets fall
RE
09/11Asset World aims to raise up to $1.6 billion in Thailand's biggest corporate ..
RE
2018Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise on China-U.S. trade hopes; Indonesia jumps ..
RE
2018Southeast Asia stocks - Most fall in line with broader Asia; Indonesia climbs..
RE
2018SNAIL CREAM, SMELLY FRUIT : Thai cosmetics, food firms tap into Chinese tourism ..
RE
2017BERLI JUCKER PCL : The Report on the Result of the Tender Offer for Securities (..
PU
2017BERLI JUCKER PCL : BJC' new shares to be traded on September 8, 2017
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 167 B
EBIT 2019 14 065 M
Net income 2019 7 074 M
Debt 2019 151 B
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 26,7x
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,05x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
Capitalization 190 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 56,01  THB
Last Close Price 47,50  THB
Spread / Highest target 53,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aswin Techajareonvikul President, CEO & Executive Director
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Chairman
Supakit Assavachai Chief Financial Officer
Chaiyut Pilun-Owad Director
Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERLI JUCKER PCL6 291
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.31.06%123 386
3M COMPANY-11.40%97 218
SIEMENS AG8.34%92 111
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.82%79 155
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.36.10%54 620
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group