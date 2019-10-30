Berli Jucker PCL : Notification of the Director resignation

CGD 012/2019
October 29, 2019
Subject: Notification of the Director resignation
To: President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Berli Jucker Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that
Mr. Chaiyut Pilun-Owad has resigned from his Directorship, Chairman of the Nomination, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee and Vice Chairman of the Executive Board effective from October 28, 2019 onward.
The Board of Directors of the Company will proceed to consider a suitable and qualified person to appoint as Director in replacement and will disclose information to the Stock Exchange of Thailand and investors subsequently.
Yours faithfully,
Berli Jucker Public Company Limited
|
Mr. Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab
|
Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul
|
Director
|
Director
