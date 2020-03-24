Berli Jucker Public : The resolution of the Board of Directors to approve the payment of interim dividend

CGD 003/2020

March 25, 2020

Subject: The resolution of the Board of Directors to postpone the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2020 ("AGM"), cancel the agenda and meeting of the AGM scheduled on April 23, 2020, and approve the payment of interim dividend

To President

The Stock Exchanges of Thailand

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that according to the invitation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") No. 1/2020, scheduled for April 23, 2020 at 15:00 p.m. at the meeting room 1201 - 1202, 12th Floor, Berli Jucker House, 99 Soi Rubia, Sukhumvit 42 Road, Phrakanong, Klongtoey, Bangkok Metropolis.

As the outbreak of the 2019 coronavirus (COVID-19) in Thailand has grown more severe and the government has requested that private sector carefully consider activities involving gatherings, which may promote person-to-person transmission of the virus, the Company, which has been closely monitoring the situation, is deeply concerned for the safety and well- being of meeting attendees and staff and worries that even the stringent precautionary measures that the Company has put in place may not be sufficient to significantly reduce the risk. In addition, given the volatility of the situation, it is virtually impossible to predict its future development.

As such, the Board of Directors No. 2/2020 held on March 24, 2020 after due consideration, resolved as follows:

1. The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2020, previously scheduled for April 23, 2020, will be postponed. The meeting previously schedules with all the agenda items indicated in the Notice are cancelled. Such postponement will not cause any significant effects to the Company's business operation. The Board of Directors will consider specifying the new date of AGM when the situation is resolved and suitable for having the AGM set up, which the Company will inform you subsequently.

2. The approval of interim dividend payment from the Company's profit as of December

31, 2019, will be paid at the rate of 0.73 Baht per share.