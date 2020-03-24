Berli Jucker Public : The resolution of the Board of Directors to approve the payment of interim dividend

CGD 003/2020
March 25, 2020
Subject: The resolution of the Board of Directors to postpone the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2020 ("AGM"), cancel the agenda and meeting of the AGM scheduled on April 23, 2020, and approve the payment of interim dividend
To President
The Stock Exchanges of Thailand
Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that according to the invitation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") No. 1/2020, scheduled for April 23, 2020 at 15:00 p.m. at the meeting room 1201 - 1202, 12th Floor, Berli Jucker House, 99 Soi Rubia, Sukhumvit 42 Road, Phrakanong, Klongtoey, Bangkok Metropolis.
As the outbreak of the 2019 coronavirus (COVID-19) in Thailand has grown more severe and the government has requested that private sector carefully consider activities involving gatherings, which may promote person-to-person transmission of the virus, the Company, which has been closely monitoring the situation, is deeply concerned for the safety and well- being of meeting attendees and staff and worries that even the stringent precautionary measures that the Company has put in place may not be sufficient to significantly reduce the risk. In addition, given the volatility of the situation, it is virtually impossible to predict its future development.
As such, the Board of Directors No. 2/2020 held on March 24, 2020 after due consideration, resolved as follows:
1. The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2020, previously scheduled for April 23, 2020, will be postponed. The meeting previously schedules with all the agenda items indicated in the Notice are cancelled. Such postponement will not cause any significant effects to the Company's business operation. The Board of Directors will consider specifying the new date of AGM when the situation is resolved and suitable for having the AGM set up, which the Company will inform you subsequently.
2. The approval of interim dividend payment from the Company's profit as of December
31, 2019, will be paid at the rate of 0.73 Baht per share.
The interim dividend shall be payable only to the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and who are listed on the record date on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, which was the same date as previously notified to the shareholders. The dividend will be paid on Friday, May 22, 2020.
The Board of Directors consider to approve the aforementioned rate, which is equivalent to the rate the Company intended to propose for approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, to reduce impact from the sudden and indefinite postponement of the meeting. With the interim dividend payment rate of 0.73 Baht per share combined with the rate of 0.18 Baht per share for the first half of 2019, approved by the Board of Directors on August 14, 2019, the total dividend payment derived from the Company's profit in 2019 will amount to 0.91 Baht per share. In this regard, the Board of Directors will not propose any other dividend payment for 2019.
The Company apologizes for the short notice of this announcement on the postponement of the AGM. In the meantime, the Company will continue to closely monitor of the COVID-19 outbreak as well as consider alternatives allowed by the law so as to be able to hold the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as soon as is reasonably practicable.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
Berli Jucker Public Company Limited
|
Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab
|
Aswin Techajareonvikul
|
Director
|
Director
In case of inquiry, please contact:
Group Company Secretary Division, Tel.02 367 1111 ext. 1892,1095
Disclaimer
Berli Jucker pcl published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 02:32:03 UTC