Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Berli Jucker PCL    BJC   TH0002010Z06

BERLI JUCKER PCL

(BJC)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berli Jucker Public : The resolution of the Board of Directors to approve the payment of interim dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 10:33pm EDT

CGD 003/2020

March 25, 2020

Subject: The resolution of the Board of Directors to postpone the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2020 ("AGM"), cancel the agenda and meeting of the AGM scheduled on April 23, 2020, and approve the payment of interim dividend

To President

The Stock Exchanges of Thailand

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that according to the invitation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") No. 1/2020, scheduled for April 23, 2020 at 15:00 p.m. at the meeting room 1201 - 1202, 12th Floor, Berli Jucker House, 99 Soi Rubia, Sukhumvit 42 Road, Phrakanong, Klongtoey, Bangkok Metropolis.

As the outbreak of the 2019 coronavirus (COVID-19) in Thailand has grown more severe and the government has requested that private sector carefully consider activities involving gatherings, which may promote person-to-person transmission of the virus, the Company, which has been closely monitoring the situation, is deeply concerned for the safety and well- being of meeting attendees and staff and worries that even the stringent precautionary measures that the Company has put in place may not be sufficient to significantly reduce the risk. In addition, given the volatility of the situation, it is virtually impossible to predict its future development.

As such, the Board of Directors No. 2/2020 held on March 24, 2020 after due consideration, resolved as follows:

1. The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2020, previously scheduled for April 23, 2020, will be postponed. The meeting previously schedules with all the agenda items indicated in the Notice are cancelled. Such postponement will not cause any significant effects to the Company's business operation. The Board of Directors will consider specifying the new date of AGM when the situation is resolved and suitable for having the AGM set up, which the Company will inform you subsequently.

2. The approval of interim dividend payment from the Company's profit as of December

31, 2019, will be paid at the rate of 0.73 Baht per share.

The interim dividend shall be payable only to the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and who are listed on the record date on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, which was the same date as previously notified to the shareholders. The dividend will be paid on Friday, May 22, 2020.

The Board of Directors consider to approve the aforementioned rate, which is equivalent to the rate the Company intended to propose for approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, to reduce impact from the sudden and indefinite postponement of the meeting. With the interim dividend payment rate of 0.73 Baht per share combined with the rate of 0.18 Baht per share for the first half of 2019, approved by the Board of Directors on August 14, 2019, the total dividend payment derived from the Company's profit in 2019 will amount to 0.91 Baht per share. In this regard, the Board of Directors will not propose any other dividend payment for 2019.

The Company apologizes for the short notice of this announcement on the postponement of the AGM. In the meantime, the Company will continue to closely monitor of the COVID-19 outbreak as well as consider alternatives allowed by the law so as to be able to hold the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as soon as is reasonably practicable.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited

Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab

Aswin Techajareonvikul

Director

Director

In case of inquiry, please contact:

Group Company Secretary Division, Tel.02 367 1111 ext. 1892,1095

Disclaimer

Berli Jucker pcl published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 02:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BERLI JUCKER PCL
10:33pBERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : The resolution of the Board of Directors to approve the pa..
PU
03/09CP Group's $10 billion Tesco deal to test mettle of Thailand's new antitrust ..
RE
03/09CP Group's $10 billion Tesco deal to test mettle of Thailand's new antitrust ..
RE
03/09CP Group to buy Tesco's Thai and Malaysian business in deal valued at $10.6 b..
RE
03/08Tesco to consider Thai bids for Asian assets on Sunday - sources
RE
02/27BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : Fixing date and agendas for Annual General Meeting of Shar..
PU
02/27THAI TYCOONS IN FRAY AS TESCO SETS B : sources
RE
01/28BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : New shares of BJC to be traded on January 30, 2020
PU
2019BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : New shares of BJC to be traded on December 27, 2019
PU
2019BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : New shares of BJC to be traded on November 27, 2019
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 168 B
EBIT 2020 14 319 M
Net income 2020 7 567 M
Debt 2020 147 B
Yield 2020 2,44%
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
EV / Sales2021 1,65x
Capitalization 151 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 48,97  THB
Last Close Price 37,75  THB
Spread / Highest target 61,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aswin Techajareonvikul President, CEO & Executive Director
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Chairman
Supakit Assavachai Chief Financial Officer
Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi Vice Chairman
Prasert Maekwatana Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERLI JUCKER PCL4 324
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-41.32%79 570
3M COMPANY-33.19%71 887
SIEMENS AG-41.73%58 749
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-45.25%56 993
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-34.26%40 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group