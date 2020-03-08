Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Berli Jucker PCL    BJC   TH0002010Z06

BERLI JUCKER PCL

(BJC)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesco to consider Thai bids for Asian assets on Sunday - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 10:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured outside a Tesco supermarket in Altrincham northern England.

Tesco is set to assess bids by Thai billionaires for its Asian business on Sunday, a potential deal which could be worth just over $10 billion (7.66 billion pounds), four banking sources with knowledge of the matter said.

A final decision by Tesco could mark the end of a three-way tussle for control of the company's Thai operations, which comprise some 2,000 stores, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential. Sources have said Tesco is also selling 74 outlets in Malaysia.

The bidding is shaping up as a battle between Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, Central Group, controlled by the Chirathivat family, and beer-and-property magnate Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's TCC Group, sources said.

"The end game is near," said one banking source.

The three Thai groups did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to comment on Sunday. Tesco also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Three sources said bidders were given until Sunday to come up with any last-minute revisions to their bids.

They said CP Group, which had sold its supermarket chain to Tesco during the Asian 1997-98 financial crisis, was the frontrunner.

Britain's biggest retailer said in December it started a review of its Asian operations, made up mainly of the Thai and Malaysian operations, after receiving interest.

Sources have also said antitrust concerns could pose a challenge to bidders as Thailand's antitrust office said last month that the deal should not violate anti-monopoly laws.

The Financial Times reported earlier on Sunday that Tesco's board was set to meet this weekend to finalise plans to sell the UK supermarket chain's Thai and Malaysian operations.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Anshuman Daga and Kane Wu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERLI JUCKER PCL End-of-day quote.
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
TESCO PLC -0.12% 240.6 Delayed Quote.-5.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BERLI JUCKER PCL
10:16aTesco to consider Thai bids for Asian assets on Sunday - sources
RE
02/27BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : Fixing date and agendas for Annual General Meeting of Shar..
PU
02/27THAI TYCOONS IN FRAY AS TESCO SETS B : sources
RE
01/28BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : New shares of BJC to be traded on January 30, 2020
PU
2019BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : New shares of BJC to be traded on December 27, 2019
PU
2019BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC : New shares of BJC to be traded on November 27, 2019
PU
2019BERLI JUCKER PCL : Notification of the Director resignation
PU
2019BERLI JUCKER PCL : New shares of BJC to be traded on October 28, 2019
PU
2019BERLI JUCKER PCL : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 (F53..
PU
2019Philippines drops to over three-week low; most other markets fall
RE
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 168 B
EBIT 2020 14 304 M
Net income 2020 7 567 M
Debt 2020 146 B
Yield 2020 2,39%
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
EV / Sales2021 1,67x
Capitalization 154 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 48,97  THB
Last Close Price 38,50  THB
Spread / Highest target 58,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aswin Techajareonvikul President, CEO & Executive Director
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Chairman
Supakit Assavachai Chief Financial Officer
Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi Vice Chairman
Prasert Maekwatana Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERLI JUCKER PCL4 901
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.33%116 888
3M COMPANY-12.91%88 441
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-15.77%82 158
SIEMENS AG-25.21%80 014
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-8.64%52 329
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group