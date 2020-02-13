Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bermele plc    BERM   GB00BJ1F3295

BERMELE PLC

(BERM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/13 03:00:00 am
1.25 GBp   --.--%
10:53aBERMELE : Notice of GM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bermele : Notice of GM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 10:53am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Bermele PLC - BERM
Notice of GM
Released 15:46 13-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 9572C
Bermele PLC
13 February 2020

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

For Immediate Release

13 February 2020

Bermele Plc

('Bermele' or 'the Company')

Notice of General Meeting

A General Meeting of Bermele plc was held today at 11.00am, at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed and approved on a show of hands at the meeting. The results of the proxy voting position received in advance of the meeting are reported below:

Resolution

Ordinary/ Special

For

Against

Total votes cast

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

%

1

To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares pursuant to s551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Ordinary

17,400,011

100

0

0

17,400,011

2

To issue ordinary Shares free of pre-emption rights in accordance with s570 and s573 of the Companies Act.

Special

17,400,011

100

0

0

17,400,011

3

To authorise the Board to pursue acquisitions outside of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector

Special

17,400,011

100

0

0

17,400,011

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

Admission

It is now expected that Admission will occur and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence on or about 19 February 2020 at which time it is also expected that the New Ordinary Shares will be enabled for settlement in CREST.

Copies of the resolutions passed at the GM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

Enquiries:

Bermele Plc

Jamie Bligh

+44 (0) 20 3475 9760

info@bermele.com

Novum Securities Limited

Colin Rowbury

+44 (0) 20 7399 9400

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NOGSFWFLDESSESE
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Notice of GM - RNS

Disclaimer

Bermele plc published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 15:51:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BERMELE PLC
10:53aBERMELE : Notice of GM
PU
More news
Chart BERMELE PLC
Duration : Period :
Bermele plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Toby Jonathan Langford Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Henry Reeves Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERMELE PLC-16.67%3
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.90%35 134
HAL TRUST0.56%13 157
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN10.43%11 600
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%8 153
REMGRO LIMITED-4.05%7 108
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group