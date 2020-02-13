Bermele : Notice of GM

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
|
For Immediate Release
|
13 February 2020
Bermele Plc
('Bermele' or 'the Company')
Notice of General Meeting
A General Meeting of Bermele plc was held today at 11.00am, at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR.
The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed and approved on a show of hands at the meeting. The results of the proxy voting position received in advance of the meeting are reported below:
|
|
Resolution
|
Ordinary/ Special
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Total votes cast
|
|
|
|
No. of votes
|
%
|
No. of votes
|
%
|
|
1
|
To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares pursuant to s551 of the Companies Act 2006.
|
Ordinary
|
17,400,011
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
17,400,011
|
2
|
To issue ordinary Shares free of pre-emption rights in accordance with s570 and s573 of the Companies Act.
|
Special
|
17,400,011
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
17,400,011
|
3
|
To authorise the Board to pursue acquisitions outside of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector
|
Special
|
17,400,011
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
17,400,011
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.
Admission
It is now expected that Admission will occur and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence on or about 19 February 2020 at which time it is also expected that the New Ordinary Shares will be enabled for settlement in CREST.
Copies of the resolutions passed at the GM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.
Enquiries:
|
Bermele Plc
Jamie Bligh
|
+44 (0) 20 3475 9760
info@bermele.com
|
Novum Securities Limited
Colin Rowbury
|
+44 (0) 20 7399 9400
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.