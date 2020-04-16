Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Berry Global Group, Inc.    BERY

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(BERY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berry Global : Announces Initiatives to Help Address Global Supply Shortage of Face Mask Materials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 06:38pm EDT

  • Increases U.S. Meltblown Capacity for Face Mask Material
  • Introduces Innovation for new Face Mask Media in Europe

Today, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) announced strategic initiatives to increase production of face mask materials. The initiatives include the Company designating additional capacity for the production of face mask materials in North America and introducing a new material for face masks in Europe. With demand outpacing current supply for face mask filter media, the product development team at Berry has responded to deliver innovative solutions in a matter of weeks to support the demand. These solutions include pivoting existing manufacturing assets and creating alternative materials for face masks.

Additional capacity for North America

To address the ever increasing demand for face mask material in the United States, Berry has expanded its proprietary Meltex™ platform to add meltblown capacity in Waynesboro, Virginia. This capacity was quickly converted from a pilot line into one which provides full commercial output. The line will make meltblown materials which will ultimately be used in surgical-grade face masks along with N95 and N99 respirators. This added capacity will support the manufacturing of approximately 200 million face masks annually.

In addition to its Waynesboro facility, Berry has a number of North American nonwovens manufacturing facilities which are rapidly producing materials that help protect against the spread of COVID-19. The added capacity in Waynesboro is complementary to the Company’s existing portfolio, producing incremental output of high-performing, surgical-grade materials serving the North American market.

New face mask material for Europe

Berry is also proud to launch an extension to its Synergex™ range of products, Synergex ONE, a new media for face mask applications. Developed to initially meet the new face mask categories for general population, the aim is to quickly bring the media up to EN 14683:2019 standards for surgical masks. The newly introduced Synergex ONE provides a multilayer nonwoven composite product in a single sheet, as an alternative to traditional face mask layer structures. This new material will be manufactured in Europe and serve the European market and is available immediately.

“This was something that was of paramount importance in the short term development,” said Cedric Ballay EVP & GM for Europe in Health, Hygiene, and Specialties for Berry. “Given the array of materials currently being offered to the market, we are proud to offer an alternative solution to the traditional charged meltblown. We are now continuing to push on with the development to be able to pass BFE Type I and Type II testing with this media.”

Berry is well known for its high-end filtration media that goes into FFP2 (N95) and FFP3 (N99) masks. With these high-end filtration media lines now sold out until after summer, it was critical to develop alternative solutions to address the many requests received by the Company.

Leader in nonwovens for healthcare

As a global leader in the supply of nonwoven material for surgical-grade infection prevention products, Berry is diligently working to create as much capacity, maximize output, and develop innovative solutions to aid in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Through the addition of Synergex ONE and the commercialization of the Meltex asset, Berry is quickly pivoting to provide innovative and timely solutions for markets around the world.

About Berry

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of ‘Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important,’ and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly light-weighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and nonwoven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has over 48,000 employees and generated $12.6 billion of pro forma net sales in fiscal year 2019, from operations that span over 290 locations on six continents. For additional information, visit Berry’s website at berryglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
06:38pBERRY GLOBAL : Announces Initiatives to Help Address Global Supply Shortage of F..
BU
04/15BERRY GLOBAL : to Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2020 Results and Host Conference ..
AQ
04/14BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : to Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2020 Results and Host..
BU
04/13BERRY GLOBAL : Ahead of Schedule for Impact 2025 Sustainability Strategy
AQ
04/08BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
04/08BERRY GLOBAL : Ahead of Schedule for Impact 2025 Sustainability Strategy
BU
04/07BERRY GLOBAL : Provides Business Update
AQ
04/06BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : Provides Business Update
BU
03/31BERRY GLOBAL : to Invest in Meltblown Capacity Serving Face Mask Demand in the E..
BU
03/10BERRY GLOBAL : Produces Materials Critical for Coronavirus Defense; Expands Wipe..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 892 M
EBIT 2020 1 201 M
Net income 2020 520 M
Debt 2020 9 665 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,01x
P/E ratio 2021 7,21x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
EV / Sales2021 1,12x
Capitalization 4 715 M
Chart BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Berry Global Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 49,71  $
Last Close Price 35,61  $
Spread / Highest target 74,1%
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Salmon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rodgers Greenawalt Executive Vice President-Operations
Mark William Miles Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Debbie Garrison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-26.24%4 638
APTARGROUP, INC.-12.71%6 565
FP CORPORATION2.25%3 151
SCIENTEX0.65%921
ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED-1.79%678
PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD5.05%453
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group