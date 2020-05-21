Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Berry Global Group, Inc.    BERY

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(BERY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berry Global : Announces New Meltblown Capacity in South America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Today, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) announced the capital investment in its global meltblown nonwoven fabric capacity for South America. This investment further strengthens the Company’s global reach and position as the leading nonwovens manufacturer. This line is Berry’s first meltblown asset, based on its Meltex™ technology, to be located in South America and continues to support the demand for health and wellness products.

With continued demand for face masks globally, Berry has been working closely with customers to help ensure production and supply. The investment will bring more than 400 metric tons of Meltex™ meltblown nonwoven material to the region, which will enable production of more than 500 million surgical-grade masks per year.

The new asset will be operational in the March 2021 quarter, will be placed at an existing Berry production facility in South America, and will focus on the production of materials for ASTM L2, L3, and N95 masks. The new line will be upgraded with Berry’s patented charging technology post installation.

“We are pleased to present this state-of-the-art meltblown capacity to the South American market. As customers prepare for future outbreaks or protection demands, we will be ready to serve,” said Daniel Guerrero, EVP & GM for Latin America in Health, Hygiene, and Specialties at Berry.

As a top global producer of protective nonwovens for healthcare, Berry makes materials for the world’s leading and emerging brands. These products range in use from materials for face masks, respirators, and protective healthcare apparel (PPE) to packaging, many of which have been deemed vital in the efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19.

About Berry

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of ‘Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important,’ and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly light-weighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and nonwoven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has over 48,000 employees and generated $12.6 billion of pro forma net sales in fiscal year 2019, from operations that span over 290 locations on six continents. For additional information, visit Berry’s website at berryglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
05:31pBERRY GLOBAL : Announces New Meltblown Capacity in South America
BU
05/20BERRY GLOBAL : Announces Capacity Enhancements for Hygiene and Healthcare Nonwov..
BU
05/13BERRY GLOBAL : Announces New Meltblown Capacity in Response to Rising Demand
BU
05/05BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
05/04BERRY GLOBAL : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2020 Results; Net Sales up 53 perce..
AQ
05/01BERRY GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
05/01BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05/01BERRY GLOBAL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2020 Results; Net Sales..
BU
04/17BERRY GLOBAL : Announces Initiatives to Help Address Global Supply Shortage of F..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 654 M
EBIT 2020 1 181 M
Net income 2020 456 M
Debt 2020 9 638 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,07x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
EV / Sales2021 1,20x
Capitalization 5 431 M
Chart BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Berry Global Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 50,93 $
Last Close Price 40,66 $
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Salmon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rodgers Greenawalt Executive Vice President-Operations
Mark William Miles Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Debbie Garrison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-13.69%5 431
APTARGROUP, INC.-9.70%6 702
FP CORPORATION21.26%3 007
SCIENTEX-11.85%990
ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED-3.73%697
PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-21.32%480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group