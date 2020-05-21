Berry Global : Announces New Meltblown Capacity in South America

Today, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) announced the capital investment in its global meltblown nonwoven fabric capacity for South America. This investment further strengthens the Company’s global reach and position as the leading nonwovens manufacturer. This line is Berry’s first meltblown asset, based on its Meltex™ technology, to be located in South America and continues to support the demand for health and wellness products.

With continued demand for face masks globally, Berry has been working closely with customers to help ensure production and supply. The investment will bring more than 400 metric tons of Meltex™ meltblown nonwoven material to the region, which will enable production of more than 500 million surgical-grade masks per year.

The new asset will be operational in the March 2021 quarter, will be placed at an existing Berry production facility in South America, and will focus on the production of materials for ASTM L2, L3, and N95 masks. The new line will be upgraded with Berry’s patented charging technology post installation.

“We are pleased to present this state-of-the-art meltblown capacity to the South American market. As customers prepare for future outbreaks or protection demands, we will be ready to serve,” said Daniel Guerrero, EVP & GM for Latin America in Health, Hygiene, and Specialties at Berry.

As a top global producer of protective nonwovens for healthcare, Berry makes materials for the world’s leading and emerging brands. These products range in use from materials for face masks, respirators, and protective healthcare apparel (PPE) to packaging, many of which have been deemed vital in the efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19.

About Berry

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of ‘Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important,’ and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly light-weighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and nonwoven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has over 48,000 employees and generated $12.6 billion of pro forma net sales in fiscal year 2019, from operations that span over 290 locations on six continents. For additional information, visit Berry’s website at berryglobal.com.

