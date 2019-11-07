Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Berry Global Group, Inc.    BERY

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(BERY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Berry Global : Announces Partial Redemption of Second Priority Senior Secured Notes Due 2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 06:02pm EST

Berry Global Group, Inc. (“Berry” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BERY) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Berry Global, Inc., has elected to redeem $100 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.00 percent Second Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”), in accordance with the optional redemption provisions provided in the indenture governing the Notes. The Notes will be redeemed on December 9, 2019 (the “Redemption Date”) at a redemption price of 101.500 percent of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the Redemption Date. Following such redemption, Berry expects that $300 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding. Berry Global, Inc. intends to use cash on hand to fund the redemption.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption. Beneficial holders of the Notes with any questions should contact the brokerage firm or financial institution through which they hold the Notes.

About Berry

Berry, headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of ‘Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important,’ and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly light-weighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and nonwoven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has over 48,000 employees and generated approximately $13 billion of sales in fiscal year 2018 on a combined pro forma basis from operations that span over 290 locations on six continents.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this release may constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” or “looking forward,” or similar expressions that relate to our strategy, plans or intentions. All statements we make relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results or to our expectations regarding future industry trends are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Berry to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied in such forward looking statements. Additional discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is contained in Berry’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Berry does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, we, through our senior management, from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and, therefore, our actual results may differ materially from those that we expected.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
06:02pBERRY GLOBAL : Announces Partial Redemption of Second Priority Senior Secured No..
BU
10/18BERRY GLOBAL : and Digimarc to Promote Innovation in Recycling with HolyGrail 2...
BU
10/10BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results..
BU
09/13BERRY GLOBAL : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
07/31BERRY GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
07/30BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
07/30BERRY GLOBAL : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results and Provides Fisca..
BU
07/30ARSENAL CAPITAL PARTNERS : Announces Acquisition of Seal for Life Industries
PR
07/30BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : Announces Sale of Seal for Life Business to Arsenal C..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 848 M
EBIT 2019 905 M
Net income 2019 273 M
Debt 2019 11 100 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,88x
EV / Sales2020 1,27x
Capitalization 5 515 M
Chart BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Berry Global Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 52,91  $
Last Close Price 41,75  $
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Salmon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rodgers Greenawalt Executive Vice President-Operations
Mark William Miles Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Debbie Garrison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-12.16%5 515
APTARGROUP, INC.16.39%6 999
FP CORPORATION3.03%2 574
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 141
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PLC--.--%688
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.10.26%592
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group