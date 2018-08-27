Berry Global Group, Inc. : Announces Acquisition of Laddawn, Inc.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (“Berry”) (NYSE: BERY), today announced that it
has completed the acquisition of Laddawn, Inc., (“Laddawn”). Laddawn is
a manufacturer of blown polyethylene bags and films with a
unique-to-industry e-Commerce sales platform at www.Laddawn.com.
Laddawn has a proven track record in delivering strong organic growth
generating over $145 million of net sales for the twelve months ended
July 31, 2018. Laddawn has 380 employees with five manufacturing sites
spread across the United States.
“We are extremely excited with what Laddawn’s proven web and mobile
sales platforms will bring to our Engineered Materials portfolio, as
well as, the possibility to expand these platforms to include other
Berry products," said Tom Salmon, Chairman and CEO of Berry. “We believe
Laddawn’s highly-technical online capabilities will support immediate
growth, via this e-Commerce platform, to assist in quicker customer
response times and small order fulfillments for the faster growing small
and medium sized customer base. The combined Laddawn and Berry custom
film product portfolio will provide a vast range of product offerings to
thousands of valued customers further strengthening our core films
business.”
About Berry
Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), headquartered in Evansville,
Indiana, is committed to its mission of ‘Always Advancing to Protect
What’s Important,’ and proudly partners with its customers to provide
them with value-added protective solutions. The Company is a leading
global supplier of a broad range of innovative non-woven, flexible, and
rigid products used every day within consumer and industrial end
markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, generated $7.1 billion of sales
in fiscal 2017. For additional information, visit Berry’s website at www.BerryGlobal.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release that are not historical, including
statements relating to the expected future performance of the Company,
are considered “forward looking” and are presented pursuant to the safe
harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. You can identify forward-looking statements because they
contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,”
“would,” “could,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,”
“estimates,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” or “looking forward,” or similar
expressions that relate to our strategy, plans or intentions. All
statements we make relating to our estimated and projected earnings,
margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial
results or to our expectations regarding future industry trends are
forward-looking statements. In addition, we, through our senior
management team, from time to time make forward-looking public
statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and
other developments. These forward-looking statements are subject
to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and, therefore,
our actual results may differ materially from those that we expected.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from our expectations, which we refer to as cautionary
statements, are disclosed under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our
Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, in conjunction
with the forward-looking statements included in this release.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on those statements.
All forward-looking statements are based upon information available
to us on the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise
required by law.
