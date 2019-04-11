Berry Global Group, Inc. : to Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results and Host Conference Call

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), will report its second fiscal quarter 2019 results on Thursday, May 2, 2019, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on that day, Berry will hold its quarterly conference call on the Company’s results and performance.

The telephone numbers to access the conference call are (800) 305-1078 (domestic), or (703) 639-1173 (international), and use the conference ID 8357079. A live webcast of the conference call and a supplemental presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s internet site www.berryglobal.com. A taped replay of the call will be available beginning May 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, to May 16, 2019, by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic), or (404) 537-3406 (international), access code 8357079.

About Berry

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of ‘Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important,’ and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative non-woven, flexible, and rigid products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, generated $7.9 billion of sales in fiscal 2018. For additional information, visit Berry’s website at www.berryglobal.com.

