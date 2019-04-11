Berry Global Group, Inc. : to Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results and Host Conference Call

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), will report its second fiscal
quarter 2019 results on Thursday, May 2, 2019, before trading begins on
the New York Stock Exchange. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on that day, Berry
will hold its quarterly conference call on the Company’s results and
performance.
The telephone numbers to access the conference call are (800) 305-1078
(domestic), or (703) 639-1173 (international), and use the conference ID
8357079. A live webcast of the conference call and a supplemental
presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of
the Company’s internet site www.berryglobal.com.
A taped replay of the call will be available beginning May 2, 2019, at 1
p.m. Eastern Time, to May 16, 2019, by calling (855) 859-2056
(domestic), or (404) 537-3406 (international), access code 8357079.
About Berry
Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY),
headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of
‘Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important,’ and proudly partners
with its customers to provide them with value-added protective
solutions. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of
innovative non-woven, flexible, and rigid products used every day within
consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company,
generated $7.9 billion of sales in fiscal 2018. For additional
information, visit Berry’s website at www.berryglobal.com.
