BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC    BERY

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC

(BERY)
My previous session
Berry Global Group, Inc. : to Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results and Host Conference Call

0
04/11/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), will report its second fiscal quarter 2019 results on Thursday, May 2, 2019, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on that day, Berry will hold its quarterly conference call on the Company’s results and performance.

The telephone numbers to access the conference call are (800) 305-1078 (domestic), or (703) 639-1173 (international), and use the conference ID 8357079. A live webcast of the conference call and a supplemental presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s internet site www.berryglobal.com. A taped replay of the call will be available beginning May 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, to May 16, 2019, by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic), or (404) 537-3406 (international), access code 8357079.

About Berry
Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of ‘Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important,’ and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative non-woven, flexible, and rigid products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, generated $7.9 billion of sales in fiscal 2018. For additional information, visit Berry’s website at www.berryglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC
06:01pBERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : to Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results and Host..
BU
03/22Plastics maker Berry says not to raise offer for RPC
RE
03/14BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
03/12BERRY GLOBAL : makes offer to buy RPC Group for $6.5bn
AQ
03/09RPC Group accepts higher offer from packaging firm Berry Global
AQ
03/08BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fis..
AQ
03/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ThyssenKrupp-Tata, Swedbank, Tesla, Debenhams
03/08BERRY GLOBAL : Offer for RPC Group Plc
PU
03/08Berry Global trumps Apollo with $4.37 billion offer for RPC
RE
02/19Berry Global gets until March 13 to decide on takeover of packager RPC
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 252 M
EBIT 2019 952 M
Net income 2019 503 M
Debt 2019 4 935 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,02
P/E ratio 2020 13,65
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
Capitalization 7 380 M
Technical analysis trends BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 62,6 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Salmon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rodgers Greenawalt Executive Vice President-Operations
Mark William Miles Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Debbie Garrison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC19.06%7 380
APTARGROUP, INC.15.91%6 871
RPC GROUP PLC20.71%4 195
FP CORP0.15%2 631
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 064
PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-22.77%660
