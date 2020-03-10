Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Berry Global Group, Inc.    BERY

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(BERY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berry Global : Produces Materials Critical for Coronavirus Defense; Expands Wipes Capacity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) highlights its involvement in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19). As the world leader for nonwovens manufacturing, Berry is supplying leading healthcare and consumer brand companies around the world to create products in high demand to fight spread of the coronavirus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005952/en/

Nonwoven rolls, bound for applications such as face masks and disinfecting wipes, at a Berry Global facility. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nonwoven rolls, bound for applications such as face masks and disinfecting wipes, at a Berry Global facility. (Photo: Business Wire)

In its January 31 announcement, Berry reported the prioritization of healthcare production in its Chinese facilities in response to the increased demand for coronavirus prevention. Concurrently, the Company has responded to this increased demand across North America and Europe. In the United States, Berry has shifted capacity to supply maximum output in response to increased demand for healthcare materials; these include materials for hard surface disinfectant wipes and face masks. In Europe, the Company’s meltblown lines are running around the clock to produce materials for face masks and other healthcare applications, such as materials used in blood filtration.

Berry’s position in the supply chain for these healthcare materials is of critical importance. The Company manufactures nonwoven fabrics, which are then sold to converters who produce infection prevention items such as face masks, N95 respirators, and protective apparel.

“We are proud to be a part of this fight,” said Tom Salmon, Berry Chairman and CEO. “Many don’t realize the role plastics play in protecting us from infection and the spread of disease, when in fact, they are a critical component. Our leadership position and global scale allow us to create increased supply when encountering a pandemic such as this.”

In addition to its already vast nonwovens supply network, Berry announces today the commercialization of its new Spinlace® production line in Mooresville, North Carolina. A $50 million investment, the asset is running at full production rates, providing an incremental 17,000 metric tons of annual capacity to the marketplace. The Spinlace® asset is focused on various wipes applications serving the healthcare, hygiene, household cleaning, foodservice, and industrial markets. This further secures Berry’s leadership position in the manufacturing of hard surface disinfectant wipes.

“We are very excited to begin commercial shipments from our third proprietary Spinlace® asset in the United States. The technology provides customers with the ability to design customized products imparting flexibility in strength, image or branding, functionality, raw materials selection and much more,” said Mark Siebert, EVP & GM of Berry’s Health and Specialties, United States and Canada.

In addition to its nonwoven capabilities, Berry also provides packaging for a number of in-demand items, such as disinfectants, hand sanitizers, and soaps.

About Berry

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of ‘Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important,’ and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly light-weighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and nonwoven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has over 48,000 employees and generated $12.6 billion of pro forma net sales in fiscal year 2019, from operations that span over 290 locations on six continents. For additional information, visit Berry’s website at berryglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
05:01pBERRY GLOBAL : Produces Materials Critical for Coronavirus Defense; Expands Wipe..
BU
03/09BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
03/04BERRY GLOBAL : Announces Investment to Increase Production Capacity of Ultra Hig..
BU
02/24BERRY GLOBAL : Statement on Canyon Capital Letter
BU
02/23BERRY GLOBAL : Canyon Partners Sends Letter to Berry Global's Board of Directors
PR
01/31BERRY GLOBAL : Increases Production to Aid in Coronavirus Protection
BU
01/31BERRY GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
01/31BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
01/31BERRY GLOBAL : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/31BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : Reports Solid First Quarter 2020 Results; Reaffirms F..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 068 M
EBIT 2020 1 231 M
Net income 2020 542 M
Debt 2020 9 821 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 7,85x
P/E ratio 2021 6,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 4 214 M
Chart BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Berry Global Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 56,43  $
Last Close Price 31,83  $
Spread / Highest target 94,8%
Spread / Average Target 77,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Salmon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rodgers Greenawalt Executive Vice President-Operations
Mark William Miles Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Debbie Garrison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-32.98%4 214
APTARGROUP, INC.-7.20%6 498
FP CORPORATION0.32%2 568
SCIENTEX BERHAD0.12%1 041
ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED0.95%719
TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.1.42%560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group