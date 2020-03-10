Berry Global : Produces Materials Critical for Coronavirus Defense; Expands Wipes Capacity

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) highlights its involvement in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19). As the world leader for nonwovens manufacturing, Berry is supplying leading healthcare and consumer brand companies around the world to create products in high demand to fight spread of the coronavirus.

In its January 31 announcement, Berry reported the prioritization of healthcare production in its Chinese facilities in response to the increased demand for coronavirus prevention. Concurrently, the Company has responded to this increased demand across North America and Europe. In the United States, Berry has shifted capacity to supply maximum output in response to increased demand for healthcare materials; these include materials for hard surface disinfectant wipes and face masks. In Europe, the Company’s meltblown lines are running around the clock to produce materials for face masks and other healthcare applications, such as materials used in blood filtration.

Berry’s position in the supply chain for these healthcare materials is of critical importance. The Company manufactures nonwoven fabrics, which are then sold to converters who produce infection prevention items such as face masks, N95 respirators, and protective apparel.

“We are proud to be a part of this fight,” said Tom Salmon, Berry Chairman and CEO. “Many don’t realize the role plastics play in protecting us from infection and the spread of disease, when in fact, they are a critical component. Our leadership position and global scale allow us to create increased supply when encountering a pandemic such as this.”

In addition to its already vast nonwovens supply network, Berry announces today the commercialization of its new Spinlace® production line in Mooresville, North Carolina. A $50 million investment, the asset is running at full production rates, providing an incremental 17,000 metric tons of annual capacity to the marketplace. The Spinlace® asset is focused on various wipes applications serving the healthcare, hygiene, household cleaning, foodservice, and industrial markets. This further secures Berry’s leadership position in the manufacturing of hard surface disinfectant wipes.

“We are very excited to begin commercial shipments from our third proprietary Spinlace® asset in the United States. The technology provides customers with the ability to design customized products imparting flexibility in strength, image or branding, functionality, raw materials selection and much more,” said Mark Siebert, EVP & GM of Berry’s Health and Specialties, United States and Canada.

In addition to its nonwoven capabilities, Berry also provides packaging for a number of in-demand items, such as disinfectants, hand sanitizers, and soaps.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of ‘Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important,’ and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly light-weighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and nonwoven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has over 48,000 employees and generated $12.6 billion of pro forma net sales in fiscal year 2019, from operations that span over 290 locations on six continents. For additional information, visit Berry’s website at berryglobal.com.

