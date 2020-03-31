Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Berry Global Group, Inc.    BERY

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.

(BERY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berry Global : to Invest in Meltblown Capacity Serving Face Mask Demand in the EMEIA Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) has advanced its investment in an additional specialty meltblown asset to produce high-efficiency filtration media serving the EMEIA markets. Current projections are for commercial production to start in the June quarter of 2020.

This investment is targeted to meet increased demand and customer growth and will be focused on premium applications, such as FFP2 (N95) and FFP3 (N99) for industrial face mask and cabin air filtration markets. The new line will be equipped with Berry’s proprietary charging technology to deliver optimal filtration efficiency and pressure drop at lower basis weights. Berry has a unique offering, providing products across technologies and markets. In this instance, the Company is using its resources to provide the highest level of supply across Europe and more.

As the largest manufacturer of nonwoven fabrics and one of the world’s leading plastic packaging suppliers, Berry makes materials for the world’s leading and emerging brands. These products range in use from materials for face masks and protective healthcare apparel to packaging for food preservation and disinfecting products, many of which have seen a demand surge in the fight against COVID-19. These critical materials include nonwoven fabrics for face masks and respirators, both of which will benefit from the increased capacity being brought online.

“As a market leader in that space, we had been planning to add more capacity shortly after our latest investment in Asia came on line. The opportunity to support the fight against COVID-19 accelerated our decision,” said Cedric Ballay EVP & GM for Europe in Health, Hygiene, and Specialties for Berry. “Our ability to be agile will benefit our customers and our communities.”

About Berry
Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of ‘Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important,’ and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly light-weighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and nonwoven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has over 48,000 employees and generated $12.6 billion of pro forma net sales in fiscal year 2019, from operations that span over 290 locations on six continents. For additional information, visit Berry’s website at berryglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
05:02pBERRY GLOBAL : to Invest in Meltblown Capacity Serving Face Mask Demand in the E..
BU
03/10BERRY GLOBAL : Produces Materials Critical for Coronavirus Defense; Expands Wipe..
BU
03/09BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
03/04BERRY GLOBAL : Announces Investment to Increase Production Capacity of Ultra Hig..
BU
02/24BERRY GLOBAL : Statement on Canyon Capital Letter
BU
02/23BERRY GLOBAL : Canyon Partners Sends Letter to Berry Global's Board of Directors
PR
01/31BERRY GLOBAL : Increases Production to Aid in Coronavirus Protection
BU
01/31BERRY GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
01/31BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
01/31BERRY GLOBAL : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 035 M
EBIT 2020 1 220 M
Net income 2020 542 M
Debt 2020 9 696 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,27x
P/E ratio 2021 6,70x
EV / Sales2020 1,17x
EV / Sales2021 1,09x
Capitalization 4 442 M
Chart BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Berry Global Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 51,57  $
Last Close Price 33,55  $
Spread / Highest target 84,8%
Spread / Average Target 53,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Salmon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rodgers Greenawalt Executive Vice President-Operations
Mark William Miles Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Debbie Garrison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-29.35%4 442
APTARGROUP, INC.-13.09%6 436
FP CORPORATION-0.28%2 762
SCIENTEX BERHAD-0.68%864
ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED0.00%627
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.-36.99%375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group