Berry Petroleum Announces Amendment of Shelf Registration to Update for Form 10-K Information

DALLAS, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) ("Berry" or the "Company") announced today that it has amended its previously effective shelf registration statement on Form S-1 to update for information filed recently in its annual report on Form 10-K. No additional securities were registered by the update and the action reflects no changes in the Company’s plans or strategy.



About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Corporation is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at the Company’s website at www.berrypetroleum.com

Important Information

The shelf registration statement and subsequently filed prospectus may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov under "Berry Petroleum Corporation." This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

