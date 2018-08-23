Log in
BERRY PETROLEUM CORP (BRY)
Berry Petroleum Corp : Berry Petroleum Corporation to Host Earnings Call

08/23/2018 | 09:10am EDT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2018 / Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 23, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-0EB530445C852.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur T. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brent S. Buckley Chairman
Gary A. Grove Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Cary D. Baetz Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Kaj Vazales Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERRY PETROLEUM CORP51.69%2 160
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC.-5.81%2 688
PAREX RESOURCES INC.2.31%2 216
RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP-2.99%707
HALCON RESOURCES CORP-45.31%665
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC16.17%658
