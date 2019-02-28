Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Berry Petroleum Corp    BRY

BERRY PETROLEUM CORP

(BRY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berry Petroleum Declares $0.12 per Share Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 03:18pm EST

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend for the first quarter of 2019 at a rate of $0.12 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock, payable on April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2019. This is the Company's third regular quarterly dividend.

The Company, subject to approval by the Board and depending on a variety of factors, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations, intends to pay a similar dividend in future quarters.

About Berry Petroleum
Berry Petroleum is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ: BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at the Company’s website at berrypetroleum.com.

Contact

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC
Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations
(661) 616-3811
ir@bry.com 

 

Berry_Corporation_logo-V-RGB.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BERRY PETROLEUM CORP
03:18pBerry Petroleum Declares $0.12 per Share Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2019
GL
02/14BERRY PETROLEUM : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results March 6, H..
AQ
02/13Berry Petroleum to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results March 6; ..
GL
01/10BERRY PETROLEUM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
2018Berry Petroleum Announces Share Repurchase Program
GL
2018BERRY PETROLEUM : Announces Filing of Shelf Registration Statement
AQ
2018Berry Petroleum Announces Filing of Shelf Registration Statement
GL
2018BERRY PETROLEUM : to Participate in Capital One Securities Energy Conference on ..
AQ
2018Berry Petroleum to Participate in Capital One Securities Energy Conference on..
GL
2018Berry Petroleum Sells Non-Core East Texas Natural Gas Assets
GL
More news
Chart BERRY PETROLEUM CORP
Duration : Period :
Berry Petroleum Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERRY PETROLEUM CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur T. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brent S. Buckley Chairman
Gary A. Grove Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Cary D. Baetz Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Eugene J. Voiland Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERRY PETROLEUM CORP45.49%1 039
TOURMALINE OIL CORP24.38%4 364
PAREX RESOURCES INC23.79%2 398
RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP7.45%721
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC11.27%473
ATHABASCA OIL CORP-4.04%372
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.