Berry Petroleum Declares $0.12 per Share Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2019

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend for the first quarter of 2019 at a rate of $0.12 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock, payable on April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2019. This is the Company's third regular quarterly dividend.



The Company, subject to approval by the Board and depending on a variety of factors, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations, intends to pay a similar dividend in future quarters.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ: BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at the Company’s website at berrypetroleum.com.

Contact

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC

Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations

(661) 616-3811

ir@bry.com



