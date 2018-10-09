Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Berry Petroleum Corp    BRY

BERRY PETROLEUM CORP (BRY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Berry Petroleum Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell to Commemorate IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) (“Berry” or the “Company”) today announced it rang the Nasdaq closing bell on October 8, 2018 in conjunction with a ceremony at the Nasdaq headquarters to commemorate the Company’s July 26, 2018 listing on the Nasdaq exchange through an initial public offering.

During the ceremony Berry Petroleum President and CEO Trem Smith expressed his appreciation to the owners and employees of Berry in their efforts to bring the Company from emergence from a prior owner’s bankruptcy to an IPO in just over one year.

Following the ceremony, he said, “Ringing the Nasdaq closing bell to celebrate our listing marks the fulfillment of a promise I made early on to the investors and employees of Berry Petroleum. I am grateful for the efforts of all who worked diligently to make the IPO possible and for the employees who daily carry out the Berry mission of creating shareholder value and providing a valuable and much needed resource to our communities.”

Berry’s assets are characterized by high oil content with production consisting of approximately 80% oil; long-lived reserves with low and predictable production decline rates; an extensive inventory of low-risk development drilling opportunities with attractive full-cycle economics; a stable and predictable development and production cost structure; and favorable Brent-influenced crude oil pricing dynamics.

About Berry Petroleum
Berry Petroleum is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:BRY) California-based independent upstream energy company engaged primarily in the development and production of onshore conventional oil reserves located in the western United States. 

Contact: 
Berry Petroleum Corporation 
Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations 
(661) 616-3811  
ir@bry.com

Berry_Corporation_logo-V-RGB.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BERRY PETROLEUM CORP
12:46pBerry Petroleum Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell to Commemorate IPO
GL
09/14BERRY PETROLEUM : Announces the Appointment of Anne Mariucci and C. Kent Potter ..
AQ
09/13BERRY PETROLEUM : Announces the Appointment of Anne Mariucci and C. Kent Potter ..
AQ
09/12Berry Petroleum Announces the Appointment of Anne Mariucci and C. Kent Potter..
GL
08/27BERRY PETROLEUM : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings, Announces Quarterly Divi..
AQ
08/23BERRY PETROLEUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/23BERRY PETROLEUM CORP : Berry Petroleum Corporation to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/23BERRY PETROLEUM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
08/23Berry Petroleum Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings, Announces Quarterly Div..
GL
08/09Berry Petroleum Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04THE DAILY DRILLING REPORT'S OILFIELD : August Edition 
08/27BERRY PETROLEUM : Low Risk Assets, A Nice Upside Potential 
08/24ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOS : 00 pm (08/24/2018) 
08/24Midday Gainers / Losers (08/24/2018) 
08/23Berry Petroleum declares $0.09 dividend on pro-rata basis 
Chart BERRY PETROLEUM CORP
Duration : Period :
Berry Petroleum Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERRY PETROLEUM CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur T. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brent S. Buckley Chairman
Gary A. Grove Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Cary D. Baetz Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Eugene J. Voiland Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERRY PETROLEUM CORP96.85%1 425
TOURMALINE OIL CORP-0.70%4 756
PAREX RESOURCES INC.17.90%2 573
RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP20.02%875
HALCON RESOURCES CORP-39.10%741
ATHABASCA OIL CORP58.88%676
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.