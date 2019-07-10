Log in
Berry Petroleum to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results August 7; Hold Conference Call August 8

07/10/2019 | 02:09pm EDT

DALLAS, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) (“Berry” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after the close of U.S financial markets. 

The Company will host a conference call Thursday, August 8, 2019 to discuss these results:

Live Call Date:Thursday, August 8, 2019 
Live Call Time:11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Pacific Time)
Live Call Dial-in:877-491-5169 from the U.S.
 720-405-2254 from international locations 
Live Call Passcode:5797269
  

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of Berry’s website at berrypetroleum.com/investors. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:

Replay Dates:Through Thursday, August 22, 2019 
Replay Dial-in:855-859-2056 from the U.S. 
 404-537-3406 from international locations 
Replay Passcode:5797269
  

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the “Investors” section of Berry’s website at berrypetroleum.com/investors.

About Berry Petroleum
Berry Petroleum Corporation is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at the Company’s website at www.berrypetroleum.com.

Contact: 
Berry Petroleum Corporation 
Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations 
(661) 616-3811  
ir@bry.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
