Berry Petroleum to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results Nov. 7; Hold Conference Call Nov. 8

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) (“Berry” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its third quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 after the close of U.S financial markets.



The Company will host a conference call November 8, 2018 to discuss these results:

Live Call Date: Thursday, November 8, 2018 Live Call Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Pacific Time) Live Call Dial-in: 877-491-5169 from the U.S. 720-405-2254 from international locations Live Call Passcode: 1998975

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of Berry’s website at berrypetroleum.com/investors. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:

Replay Dates: Through Thursday, November 22, 2018 Replay Dial-in: 855-859-2056 from the U.S. 404-537-3406 from international locations Replay Passcode: 1998975

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the “Investors” section of Berry’s website at berrypetroleum.com/investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:BRY) California-based independent upstream energy company engaged primarily in the development and production of onshore conventional oil reserves located in the western United States.

Contact: Berry Petroleum Corporation Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations (661) 616-3811 ir@bry.com