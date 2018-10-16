Berry Petroleum to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results Nov. 7; Hold Conference Call Nov. 8
10/16/2018 | 12:46pm CEST
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) (“Berry” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its third quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 after the close of U.S financial markets.
The Company will host a conference call November 8, 2018 to discuss these results:
Live Call Date:
Thursday, November 8, 2018
Live Call Time:
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Pacific Time)
Live Call Dial-in:
877-491-5169 from the U.S.
720-405-2254 from international locations
Live Call Passcode:
1998975
A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of Berry’s website at berrypetroleum.com/investors. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:
Replay Dates:
Through Thursday, November 22, 2018
Replay Dial-in:
855-859-2056 from the U.S.
404-537-3406 from international locations
Replay Passcode:
1998975
A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the “Investors” section of Berry’s website at berrypetroleum.com/investors.
About Berry Petroleum Berry Petroleum is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:BRY) California-based independent upstream energy company engaged primarily in the development and production of onshore conventional oil reserves located in the western United States.