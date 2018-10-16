Berry Petroleum to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results Nov. 7; Hold Conference Call Nov. 8

Log in
10/16/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) (“Berry” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its third quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 after the close of U.S financial markets. 

The Company will host a conference call November 8, 2018 to discuss these results:

Live Call Date:Thursday, November 8, 2018
Live Call Time:11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Pacific Time)
Live Call Dial-in:877-491-5169 from the U.S.
 720-405-2254 from international locations
Live Call Passcode:1998975
  

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of Berry’s website at berrypetroleum.com/investors. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:

Replay Dates:Through Thursday, November 22, 2018
Replay Dial-in:855-859-2056 from the U.S.
 404-537-3406 from international locations
Replay Passcode:1998975
  

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the “Investors” section of Berry’s website at berrypetroleum.com/investors.

About Berry Petroleum
Berry Petroleum is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:BRY) California-based independent upstream energy company engaged primarily in the development and production of onshore conventional oil reserves located in the western United States.

Contact: 
Berry Petroleum Corporation 
Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations 
(661) 616-3811  
ir@bry.com

Berry_Corporation_logo-V-RGB.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
