Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BDT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/29 08:17:45 am
35.4 EUR   -3.15%
BERTRANDT : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
BERTRANDT : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
BERTRANDT : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
BERTRANDT : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating

05/29/2020 | 08:13am EDT

DZ Bank's research confirms his advice and maintains his neutral opinion on the stock..


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Latest news on BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHA
Financials
Sales 2020 975 M 1 085 M 1 085 M
Net income 2020 19,0 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net Debt 2020 179 M 200 M 200 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
Yield 2020 2,40%
Capitalization 369 M 408 M 411 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 13 477
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 37,60 €
Last Close Price 36,55 €
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dietmar Bichler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Ruf Head-Finance & Member-Management Board
Horst Binnig Member-Supervisory Board
Wilfried Sihn Member-Supervisory Board
Marianne Weiß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-35.08%408
CINTAS CORPORATION-6.45%26 192
TELEPERFORMANCE3.27%14 572
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC9.12%11 243
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-3.11%11 240
EDENRED-17.18%10 249
