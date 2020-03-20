Buzz word: Change of guidance
Bertrandt AG: Impact from SARS-CoV-2
Due to the spread of the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in Germany and other countries, in which Bertrandt operates in, and resulting risks from regulatory and/or customer-specific measures the Board Of Management decided tonight to withdraw guidance for fiscal year 2019/2020 published on February 17th, 2020. The Board Of Management also desists from providing new guidance on fiscal year 2019/2020 due to the actual dynamic circumstances. An adequate evaluation of any potential impact of the Coronavirus is not possible at this point in time.
The Bertrandt group's solid financial position is, however, a good foundation to react situationally with target-oriented measures in a challenging environment.
