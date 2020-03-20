Log in
Bertrandt AG: Impact from SARS-CoV-2

03/20/2020 | 04:05pm EDT

20-March-2020 / 21:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bertrandt AG: Impact from SARS-CoV-2

Due to the spread of the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in Germany and other countries, in which Bertrandt operates in, and resulting risks from regulatory and/or customer-specific measures the Board Of Management decided tonight to withdraw guidance for fiscal year 2019/2020 published on February 17th, 2020. The Board Of Management also desists from providing new guidance on fiscal year 2019/2020 due to the actual dynamic circumstances. An adequate evaluation of any potential impact of the Coronavirus is not possible at this point in time.

The Bertrandt group's solid financial position is, however, a good foundation to react situationally with target-oriented measures in a challenging environment.




Contact:
Björn Voss
Leiter Investor Relations
Head of Investor Relations

Bertrandt AG
Birkensee 1
71139 Ehningen

phone: +49 (0)7034 656 42 01
fax: +49 (0)7034/656 44 88

Internet: http://www.bertrandt.com

E-Mail: bjoern.voss@de.bertrandt.com

20-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1003611  20-March-2020 CET/CEST

© EQS 2020
