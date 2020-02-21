Log in
Bertrandt AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/21/2020 | 04:10am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bertrandt AG
21.02.2020 / 10:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Bertrandt AG
Street: Birkensee 1
Postal code: 71139
City: Ehningen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900DRBK1K538NYX30

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Authority to exercise the voting rights at the AGM on February 19th 2020

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Herbert Wild
Date of birth: 16 Oct 1955

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Axxion S.A.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 Feb 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.75 % 0.00 % 4.75 % 10,143,240
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005232805 0 481858 0 % 4.75 %
Total 481858 4.75 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting: 19 Feb 2020
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
18 Feb 2020


21.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bertrandt AG
Birkensee 1
71139 Ehningen
Germany
Internet: www.bertrandt.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

980869  21.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=980869&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 087 M
EBIT 2020 61,3 M
Net income 2020 37,1 M
Debt 2020 153 M
Yield 2020 3,16%
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 506 M
Chart BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 51,80  €
Last Close Price 50,10  €
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dietmar Bichler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Ruf Head-Finance & Member-Management Board
Horst Binnig Member-Supervisory Board
Wilfried Sihn Member-Supervisory Board
Marianne Weiß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERTRANDT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-11.01%546
CINTAS CORPORATION10.64%31 567
TELEPERFORMANCE10.86%15 478
EDENRED7.96%13 211
INTERTEK GROUP PLC0.58%12 363
BUREAU VERITAS SA6.71%12 104
