BEST BUY CO., INC

BEST BUY CO., INC

(BBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/19 03:57:49 pm
90.99 USD   +0.92%
03:26pBEST BUY : Forbes, HRC, Bloomberg honor Best Buy for diversity leadership
PU
08:45aCompanies Make Push to Give Workers Time to Vote
DJ
02/07BEST BUY : Building a culture of mentorship
PU
Best Buy : Forbes, HRC, Bloomberg honor Best Buy for diversity leadership

02/19/2020 | 03:26pm EST

It's a top priority for Best Buy to build an inclusive culture. We aim to reflect the population of the communities we serve to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers and our employees. It's simple: People want to be where they feel they belong.

That's why we're proud to be recognized for our progress by three esteemed lists for diversity leadership:

Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2020

Best Buy ranked in the top 15 percent of the Best Employers for Diversity list, published by Forbes. We were named to this list based on results from a survey of 60,000 people who ranked their employers on topics such as age, gender and LGBTQ equality.

Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index

For the 15th year, we achieved a 100% rating, earning Best Buy the distinction of a 'Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.' HRC's Corporate Equality Index benchmarks and reports on how companies are helping to achieve workplace equality for LGBTQ employees.

Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

For the first time, Best Buy was named to Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index, recognizing the ways we empower women, from our policies to our culture. Investors have increasingly looked to Environmental, Social and Governance data when making investment decisions, and this index follows that trend.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 20:25:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43 492 M
EBIT 2020 2 080 M
Net income 2020 1 511 M
Debt 2020 370 M
Yield 2020 2,24%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 23 331 M
Chart BEST BUY CO., INC
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Co., Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY CO., INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 88,44  $
Last Close Price 90,16  $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corie Sue Barry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajendra Michael Mohan President & Chief Operating Officer
Hubert Joly Executive Chairman
Matthew Bilunas Chief Financial Officer
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY CO., INC2.69%23 331
TECH DATA CORPORATION0.31%5 105
AARON'S, INC.1.91%3 865
JB HI-FI LIMITED10.30%3 168
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED27.40%2 402
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORP--.--%2 120
