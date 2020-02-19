Best Buy : Forbes, HRC, Bloomberg honor Best Buy for diversity leadership

It's a top priority for Best Buy to build an inclusive culture. We aim to reflect the population of the communities we serve to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers and our employees. It's simple: People want to be where they feel they belong.

That's why we're proud to be recognized for our progress by three esteemed lists for diversity leadership:

Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2020

Best Buy ranked in the top 15 percent of the Best Employers for Diversity list, published by Forbes. We were named to this list based on results from a survey of 60,000 people who ranked their employers on topics such as age, gender and LGBTQ equality.

Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index

For the 15th year, we achieved a 100% rating, earning Best Buy the distinction of a 'Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.' HRC's Corporate Equality Index benchmarks and reports on how companies are helping to achieve workplace equality for LGBTQ employees.

Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

For the first time, Best Buy was named to Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index, recognizing the ways we empower women, from our policies to our culture. Investors have increasingly looked to Environmental, Social and Governance data when making investment decisions, and this index follows that trend.