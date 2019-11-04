Log in
BEST BUY CO., INC (BBY)

BEST BUY CO., INC

(BBY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/04 03:46:54 pm
74.835 USD   +2.63%
03:25pBEST BUY : Gift Cards Now 100% Paper
PU
10/31BEST BUY : New Unlocked iPhone Models Arrive at Best Buy
PU
10/30BEST BUY : In-Home Advisor becomes lighting DJ at Halloween party
PU
Summary 
News Summary

Best Buy : Gift Cards Now 100% Paper

0
11/04/2019 | 03:25pm EST

Just in time for the holiday season, Best Buy is proud to announce that 100% of our gift cards purchased in U.S. stores and online are now of made of paper.

That means they're recyclable in any curbside bin - a big win for the environment. We are one of only a handful of retailers to offer customers 100% paper gift cards.

This year we will have saved more than 70 tons of plastic from landfill (that's the weight of about 35 cars)! It's three times as much as we saved last year, when our plastic-to-paper transition was in progress.

In addition, we reduced the size of the gift card packaging by half.

Best Buy has partnered with paper mills for years to innovate on design, materials and production. Now we have a sturdy card made of FSC-certified paper (meaning it comes from responsibly managed forests) and water-soluble glue and ink.

Of course, if you want a zero-waste gift card, consider going digital. Our e-gift cards are easy to send, and the recipient can start shopping right away at BestBuy.com.

For more Best Buy for Good stories, follow us on Twitter: @BestBuyCSR.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 20:24:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43 419 M
EBIT 2020 2 035 M
Net income 2020 1 474 M
Finance 2020 651 M
Yield 2020 2,82%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 19 220 M
Chart BEST BUY CO., INC
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Co., Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY CO., INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 74,61  $
Last Close Price 72,92  $
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corie Sue Barry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajendra Michael Mohan President & Chief Operating Officer
Hubert Joly Executive Chairman
Matthew Bilunas Chief Financial Officer
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY CO., INC37.69%19 220
AARON'S, INC.76.00%4 999
TECH DATA CORPORATION54.15%4 490
JB HI-FI LIMITED65.45%2 909
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORP--.--%2 383
BIC CAMERA INC.-12.70%1 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
