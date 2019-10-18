Best Buy : New Google products coming to Best Buy

October 18, 2019

Staff Writer

Hey, Google. Tell us what's new.

Google just announced new products from mobile phones to smart home, and beyond. Designed with people in mind, these devices are meant to help make your life easier.

Updated with a fresh new look, the Pixel 4 has some amazing new features. It comes in three colors: 'Just Black,' 'Clearly White' and 'Oh So Orange.' It's available in two sizes; Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. You don't even have to touch your phone to get things done. You can control your phone with just a simple motion using Quick Gestures and Motion Sense technology.

Google also flexed its muscles in the photography world by improving the camera and adding a telephoto lens on the dual rear cameras. The two lenses open a world - and galaxy - of possibilities and creativity with improved Night Sight capabilities which even capture the stars. The new lens also helps with high-quality zoom photos and improved Portrait Mode.

Available now, you can get a $100 or $150 Best Buy gift card with qualified activation of the new Google Pixel 4 or 4XL.

The new Nest Wifi router is better and more powerful than the original Google Wifi with double the Wi-Fi streams and over two times the processing power. It is also backward-compatible with existing Google Wifi systems. The Nest Wifi point also has a speaker with the Google Assistant, so you can ask about the weather, control your smart home devices, listen to your favorite music and podcasts, and more. Nest Wifi has a beautiful ceramic-inspired design to fit into your home.

Lighter than ever, this is the perfect laptop for the person on the go. The Pixelbook Go has a larger screen but weighs only 2.3 pounds. With portability in mind Pixelbook Go gives you 12 hours of battery life. If you're in a rush, only 20 minutes of charging provides two full hours of use. That's powerful.

We're counting down until Spring 2020 when the all-new Google Pixel Buds arrive. Although they aren't available until next year, they'll be worth the wait. With a low-profile yet stylish look, Pixel Buds have a stabilizer arc and interchangeable eartips to help them fit securely and comfortably in the ear. With Adaptive Sound, they dynamically adjust the volume as you move from a quiet environment to a noisy one, so you don't have to constantly raise or lower the volume. When it's time to talk instead of listen, Pixel Buds have two mics that focus on your voice, and a special sensor that detects speech through the vibrations of your jaw, so that you can be heard even in noisy and windy conditions. Is it spring yet?

This $49 smart speaker might be small, but don't underestimate its strength. With twice as much bass as the original Google Home Mini, it can pump up the jams. It can also function as a home intercom system and a home phone by using free Google Duo Wi-Fi calling. The fabric covering is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, and this condensed smart speaker has all the functions of Google Home that you love in a compact package.

