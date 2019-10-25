Best Buy : Saquon Barkley teams with Best Buy to debut connected fitness space

October 25, 2019

Staff Writer

With a little help from star running back Saquon Barkley, Best Buy on Thursday celebrated the national rollout of dedicated connected fitness spaces in more than 100 stores.

Saquon, a self-described fitness fanatic, was stoked to check out our Union Square location in Manhattan. There, he found an area with the latest and greatest in exercise and recovery technology from Hydrow, NormaTec, Hyperice, Flywheel and NordicTrack. He knew some of the products because high-end tech helps the pro football player take his fitness to the next level.

'As a professional athlete, you need to pay so much attention to the details as you're training,' Saquon said. 'That's what's so great about how tech has been incorporated into all of these devices. You're able to see the data and use it to your advantage.'

He tried out a rowing machine, treadmill and stationary bike on display. He also met with a crowd of fans to take selfies and sign autographs.

'It's great that Best Buy is rolling out these spaces to their stores to give everyone a chance to utilize this equipment,' Saquon said. 'You don't need to be a professional to incorporate professional-level exercise and recovery devices into your workout routine.'

The new collection of fitness and recovery tech is just another example of Best Buy's growing commitment to health. Last summer, Best Buy acquired GreatCall, a leader in connected health for the active aging, which offers easy-to-use mobile products and customer care services to help older adults live more independently. Also, the company has always been the go-to destination for products like activity trackers and smart scales. More recently, we've added telehealth devices to our shelves.

For more information about Best Buy's selection of connected fitness devices and to see if there's a connected fitness space near you, visit BestBuy.com.