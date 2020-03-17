Best Buy : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Scarlett Kathleen BEST BUY CO INC [ BBY ] _____ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) 7601 PENN AVENUE S. 3/13/2020 CHRO & President, U.S. Retail (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) RICHFIELD, MN 55423 _X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) Common Stock 3/13/2020 S 1057.0000 (1) D $56.8850 34652.0000 D Common Stock 3/16/2020 S 1310.0000 (1) D $54.4180 33342.0000 D Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Security Conversion Date Execution (Instr. 8) Derivative Securities Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any Acquired (A) or Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security Following Direct (D) Date Expiration Title Amount or Number of Reported or Indirect Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Shares Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. (Instr. 4) 4)

Explanation of Responses:

Represents the number of shares sold by the reporting person to cover tax withholding obligations upon the vesting of restricted shares and does not represent a discretionary transaction by the reporting person.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Scarlett Kathleen 7601 PENN AVENUE S. CHRO & President, U.S. Retail RICHFIELD, MN 55423 Signatures /s/ Hannah G. Olson, Attorney-in-fact 3/17/2020 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

Instruction 4(b)(v). Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.