Best Buy : represented at Blacks in Technology conference

October 10, 2019

Staff Writer

Share

Nearly 1,500 people are converging on the Twin Cities this week for the second-annual Blacks in Technology conference, BITCON, and two Best Buy employees are featured guests.

'BITCON is a great place to generate new concepts and collaborate with members from across the state,' said Nadvia Davis, specialist on Best Buy's social impact team and first-time BITCON panelist. 'It's important to show the representation of black women in the technology field. For me, it's impactful work, and I get to give back to our communities.'

Nadvia spoke Thursday on the #BlackGirlMagic panel. She will share her journey to success and how she leverages her momentum to be a community leader.

Digital engineer Ja'Keh Clark has worked at Best Buy for nearly a year. It's because of BITCON Ja'Keh took a job at our corporate office. Recruiters made introductions, and it wasn't long before Ja'Key joined a team that creates new tech support services at Best Buy.

'I'm really passionate about helping the company push into emerging industries,' Ja'Keh said. 'The thing I love most about Best Buy is that there is a consistent effort for greater diversity and inclusion. We are truly creating a technology future that values shared equity and representation at every level.'

Ja'Keh will be speaking on the Careers in Tech panel Saturday, as well as participating in a coding competition.

The conference's mission is to set the standard in cultivating world-class technical excellence, which pairs well with Best Buy's purpose of enriching lives through technology and commitment to building a diverse workforce.

'At Best Buy, diversity is a top priority. We are committed to connecting with our diverse employees and customer base with the notion that diverse teams are more innovative,' said Howard Rankin, Best Buy's chief diversity and inclusion officer. 'We know not only diverse, but inclusive environments allow our employees to bring their best selves forward.'

To learn more about working at Best Buy, check out our careers page.