Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Best Buy Company    BBY

BEST BUY COMPANY

(BBY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Best Buy : A customer in need receives Minnesota employee's kind deed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 08:47pm EDT

October 3, 2019

A customer in need receives Minnesota employee's kind deed Natalie AlbersStaff Writer
Share

If a picture is worth a thousand words, a memory card packed with pictures is priceless. Just ask Anne Taylor.

She flew to Minneapolis on a special mission to photograph her niece's senior pictures. When Anne landed, she knew she'd need to buy a memory card for her DSLR camera. But what she didn't expect to capture was the selfless kindness of a Best Buy employee.

Finding the specific memory card Anne needed proved to be easier said than done. The Richfield, Minnesota, store located just down the road from the airport was sold out of the card at the time, and so were the nearest Best Buy stores.

Knowing that Anne needed the card that day - one with picture-perfect weather - camera department associate Victor Rivera Garcia was determined to help. He even searched some competitors' websites, but they didn't have what she needed.

So, Victor asked her to hang on.

'At this point I'm getting quite worried that the perfect weather for photos was going to be wasted. Then Victor did what was completely unexpected,' Anne said. 'He told me to wait a second while he went to the back of the store where he kept his personal items.'

Victor, himself an avid photographer, returned with the memory card he'd used for his personal camera. It was a match to what Anne was shopping for, and he told her she could borrow it for the weekend.

'To say the least, Victor went way over the top, above and beyond for me, and he didn't even know me or if I would bring his card back,' Anne said. 'The photo shoot was a huge success because of the selfless service of an outstanding Best Buy associate.'

Focusing on what's important

Victor's manager, Heath Coffey, was excited to hear the story. 'He has a big heart and creates some amazing experiences with our customers,' Heath said.

Victor's own story is also worth noting. Nearly two years ago, he moved to Minnesota from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. The Category 5 storm flooded the second-story apartment where Victor, his wife and two children lived. The aftermath left them with nearly nothing.

Before the storm, Victor had owned his own photography, videography and social media business. His wife was a restaurant manager and sommelier. Both of their careers screeched to a halt as the island recovered.

In Minnesota, Victor's family found a new home and welcomed a new baby, and Victor has found a job he enjoys because he gets to share his love of photography with people like Anne.

'I have been through a lot, and I had to start all over in a new place, but I am thankful for so much,' he said. 'What I did for Anne is what I would want someone to do for me if I needed help like that.'

Anne is grateful to Victor for what he did. She went on to conduct the photo shoot, drop off Victor's card back at the store and fly back home.

'Many kind regards and thanks to Victor for his exemplary service,' she said. 'It will not be soon forgotten.'

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 00:46:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEST BUY COMPANY
08:47pBEST BUY : A customer in need receives Minnesota employee's kind deed
PU
09:56aBEST BUY : Pre-order the new Microsoft Surface products at Best Buy now
PU
10/01BEST BUY : Retailers move to offer consumers more affordable healthcare access
AQ
09/30BEST BUY : helps employees grow their families with adoption, surrogacy benefits
PU
09/27BEST BUY : Massachusetts employee shaves head to raise money for kids with cance..
PU
09/27DIWALI : A festival of lights and community
PU
09/27BEST BUY : Teen Tech Center alumni carry passion on to college
PU
09/25BEST BUY : A Recap of Best Buy's 2019 Investor Update
PU
09/25BEST BUY : Business Highlights
AQ
09/25Consumer Cos up After New-Home Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43 418 M
EBIT 2020 2 034 M
Net income 2020 1 468 M
Finance 2020 651 M
Yield 2020 3,13%
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
EV / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 17 306 M
Chart BEST BUY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 72,95  $
Last Close Price 65,66  $
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corie Sue Barry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajendra Michael Mohan President & Chief Operating Officer
Hubert Joly Executive Chairman
Matthew Bilunas Chief Financial Officer
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY COMPANY23.98%18 184
AARON'S, INC.47.23%4 341
TECH DATA CORPORATION24.94%3 711
JB HI-FI LIMITED55.24%2 634
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORP--.--%2 402
CECONOMY49.97%1 947
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group