Best Buy : Andre sees himself in teens he helps in Oakland

08/20/2018 | 07:32pm CEST

Boua XiongStaff Writer

Andre Anthony Jr. can spot potential the moment it enters the room.

Sometimes it's hidden, but he knows what to look for: a younger version of himself who's dealing with the same struggles he did.

Andre, an Oakland native and Best Buy employee, found a way past those challenges. Now he's helping students do the same every week at the Best Buy Teen Tech Center in Oakland, California, where he volunteers his time to help at-risk youth in the local community. The center is run in partnership with local nonprofit Alternatives in Action.

Watch the video to find out how Andre is giving back to his community and the kids who live there.

For more information about our Best Buy Teen Tech Centers, visit BestBuy.com.

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 17:31:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 42 302 M
EBIT 2019 1 900 M
Net income 2019 1 389 M
Finance 2019 1 260 M
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 15,83
P/E ratio 2020 14,49
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Capitalization 21 927 M
Chart BEST BUY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 73,7 $
Spread / Average Target -6,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Hubert Joly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Corie Barry Chief Financial Officer
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Kathleen J. Higgins Victor Independent Director
Lisa Maria Caputo Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY COMPANY14.62%21 927
AARON'S, INC.23.46%3 403
TECH DATA CORP-12.61%3 281
CECONOMY-49.10%2 638
DIXONS CARPHONE-15.63%2 484
BIC CAMERA INC.-13.88%2 419
