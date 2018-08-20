Best Buy : Andre sees himself in teens he helps in Oakland

Boua XiongStaff Writer

Andre Anthony Jr. can spot potential the moment it enters the room.

Sometimes it's hidden, but he knows what to look for: a younger version of himself who's dealing with the same struggles he did.

Andre, an Oakland native and Best Buy employee, found a way past those challenges. Now he's helping students do the same every week at the Best Buy Teen Tech Center in Oakland, California, where he volunteers his time to help at-risk youth in the local community. The center is run in partnership with local nonprofit Alternatives in Action.

Watch the video to find out how Andre is giving back to his community and the kids who live there.

