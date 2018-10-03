Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Best Buy Company    BBY

BEST BUY COMPANY (BBY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/03 10:59:00 pm
74.885 USD   -0.42%
10:43pBEST BUY : Appoints Cindy Kent to Board of Directors
PU
10:31pBEST BUY : Appoints Cindy Kent to Best Buy Board of Directors
BU
12:00pBEST BUY : Grafton Best Buy closing in November
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Best Buy : Appoints Cindy Kent to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 10:43pm CEST

Best BuyStaff Writer

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) today announced that Cindy Kent, a seasoned health care executive, has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

[Attachment] Kent most recently served as president and general manager of the Infection Prevention Division at 3M Co., a global science company that manufactures and markets products and services across a range of industries.

Kent has more than 25 years of experience across a variety of roles and segments of the health care industry. Prior to joining 3M in 2013, she worked at medical device maker Medtronic Inc. and pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly & Co.

'We are delighted to welcome Cindy to the Board,' Best Buy Chairman and CEO Hubert Joly said. 'As part of our Best Buy 2020: Building the New Blue strategy, we are committed to enriching people's lives through technology by addressing key human needs, including health and wellness. Cindy's expertise in this area will be invaluable as we build on our existing efforts to grow a strong health and wellness business.'

'I have genuine respect for what Best Buy has accomplished in recent years and am excited to contribute to its overall customer-focused strategy, particularly its emphasis on the health and wellness of its customers,' Kent said. 'I am honored to be able to lend my passion and experience in health care to the company as it pursues this next phase of its growth.'

Kent, 49, earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering and management from Northwestern University. She also holds an MBA and a master of divinity from Vanderbilt University.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 20:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEST BUY COMPANY
10:43pBEST BUY : Appoints Cindy Kent to Board of Directors
PU
10:35pBEST BUY CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
10:31pBEST BUY : Appoints Cindy Kent to Best Buy Board of Directors
BU
02:05pTODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : MercadoLibre and Best Buy Co.
AC
12:00pBEST BUY : Grafton Best Buy closing in November
AQ
10/01BEST BUY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/27BEST BUY CO INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/27BEST BUY : is Exclusive Retailer for Cloud Silver Samsung Galaxy Note9
PU
09/27BEST BUY : Electric transportation helps commuters make that last mile
PU
09/26BEST BUY : Clubhouse Network partner to bring tech to Boston teens
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:09pHoliday retail sales forecast to rise 4.3% to 4.8% 
09/23Top 10 Net Payout Yields - September 2018 
09/22Retailers warn on higher prices from tariffs 
09/19Best Buy files to sell debt securities 
09/18Best Buy's 5.5% 2021 Bonds Slide Amid Rate Rise And Other Downside Risks 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 42 772 M
EBIT 2019 1 929 M
Net income 2019 1 397 M
Finance 2019 1 042 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 15,13
P/E ratio 2020 13,71
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Capitalization 20 647 M
Chart BEST BUY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 77,4 $
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubert Joly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Corie Sue Barry Chief Financial Officer
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Kathleen J. Higgins Victor Independent Director
Lisa Maria Caputo Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY COMPANY9.83%20 647
AARON'S, INC.34.73%3 714
TECH DATA CORP-28.29%2 725
BIC CAMERA INC.-4.61%2 603
CECONOMY-52.42%2 500
DIXONS CARPHONE-15.78%2 426
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.