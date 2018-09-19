Best Buy : Awards $2 Million to Local Tech-Ed Nonprofits

Suzanne HilkerStaff Writer

As students everywhere are getting back to school, we know that not all teens are receiving the tech education they will need to be successful in future careers.

To address this gap, the Best Buy Foundation, through our annual Community Grants Program, awarded more than $2 million to 414 nonprofit organizations across the country. The nonprofits we support provide teens from underserved communities opportunities to develop tech skills that will help them prepare for post-secondary education and careers.

Our field employees across the country were highly engaged in the grantmaking process, providing insights on the needs of their communities and making funding decisions. Many of our employees volunteer with the Community Grants Program recipients, sharing their tech expertise with teens and deepening the impact.

Here are a few examples of this year's Community Grants recipient organizations:

IT-oLogy - The Virtual Reality, Mobile App and Gaming Enrichment Program (Columbia, SC)

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio - Girls Go STEM Initiative: Cyber Warrior Princess Weekend (Blue Ash, OH)

Chicktech - App Design, Web Design and Robotics workshops for girls (Portland, OR)

Dumas Wesley Community Center - After School Achievement Program (Mobile, AL)

DiscoverU - Fantastic Learning Opportunities Program (Houston, TX)

By the year 2020, together with tech-ed partners such as these organizations, Best Buy will help prepare 1 million teens annually for the tech-reliant jobs of the future. Congratulations to all Best Buy Community Grants Program recipients!

