Best Buy : Beats Own Record, Remains Top Fundraising Partner for St. Jude Thanks and Giving® Campaign

For the third consecutive year, Best Buy finished as the top fundraising partner in St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s® annual Thanks and Giving® campaign. Best Buy set a new record for itself, raising $20.8 million over the holiday season to help in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“What makes Best Buy so special is that we are a company with a great big heart. When we ask our people to help those in need, everyone shows up,” said Ray Sliva, Best Buy’s senior vice president of retail operations. “I’m proud of our customers and employees. Their generosity will make a big difference in the lives of so many families served by St. Jude.”

Funds raised are critical given that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

“We are blessed to have the extraordinary support of Best Buy, its employees and its customers during the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign,” said Marlo Thomas, national outreach director for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “I am truly inspired by their passion and commitment to the children. Their amazing dedication allows St. Jude to focus on what matters most, saving the lives of precious children around the world.”

For six holiday seasons, Best Buy has partnered with St. Jude in the hospital’s mission to find cures and save children. We are proud to say that we have raised more than $80 million for St. Jude.

