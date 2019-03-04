Log in
Best Buy : Beats Own Record, Remains Top Fundraising Partner for St. Jude Thanks and Giving® Campaign

03/04/2019 | 07:01am EST

Best Buy customers and employees donated $20.8 million in stores and online to help end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases

For the third consecutive year, Best Buy finished as the top fundraising partner in St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s® annual Thanks and Giving® campaign. Best Buy set a new record for itself, raising $20.8 million over the holiday season to help in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“What makes Best Buy so special is that we are a company with a great big heart. When we ask our people to help those in need, everyone shows up,” said Ray Sliva, Best Buy’s senior vice president of retail operations. “I’m proud of our customers and employees. Their generosity will make a big difference in the lives of so many families served by St. Jude.”

Funds raised are critical given that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

“We are blessed to have the extraordinary support of Best Buy, its employees and its customers during the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign,” said Marlo Thomas, national outreach director for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “I am truly inspired by their passion and commitment to the children. Their amazing dedication allows St. Jude to focus on what matters most, saving the lives of precious children around the world.”

For six holiday seasons, Best Buy has partnered with St. Jude in the hospital’s mission to find cures and save children. We are proud to say that we have raised more than $80 million for St. Jude.

To learn more about Best Buy, please visit BestBuy.com.

To learn more about St. Jude, please visit www.stjude.org.

About Best Buy
We at Best Buy work hard every day to enrich the lives of consumers through technology, whether they come to us online, visit our stores or invite us into their homes. We do this by solving technology problems and addressing key human needs across a range of areas, including entertainment, productivity, communication, food, security and health.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital:
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.


© Business Wire 2019
