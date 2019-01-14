Best Buy : CEO Hubert Joly talks leadership at NRF Big Show

Jeff ShelmanStaff Writer

NEW YORK - IQ is overrated in business. But EQ, the abbreviation for emotional quotient, is vital for being a leader.

That was part of the message shared Sunday by Best Buy Chairman and CEO Hubert Joly at the National Retail Federation Big Show in New York.

Speaking as part of series of moderated conversations with CEOs entitled Company Conscience: Leading with Conviction, Joly talked about the importance of purposeful leadership.

'Defining what to do from a business standpoint isn't that difficult. For us, it is helping customers enrich their lives through technology,' Joly said. 'But determining the how and the why is the challenging part.

'Seventy percent of the job is about making things happen. How do you mobilize and develop your employees? How do you select your leaders?'

The event also featured Dick's Sporting Goods Chairman and CEO Ed Stack and Levi Strauss President and CEO Chip Bergh.

Photo courtesy of NRF.