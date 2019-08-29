Best Buy : Current report filing

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 ﻿ FORM 8-K ﻿ CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ﻿ Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) August 29, 2019 ﻿ BEST BUY CO., INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Minnesota 1-9595 41-0907483 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 7601 Penn Avenue South Richfield, Minnesota 55423 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code (612) 291-1000 N/A (Former name or former address, if changed since last report.) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)



Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition. On August 29, 2019, Best Buy Co., Inc. ("Best Buy" or the "registrant") issued a news release announcing its results of operations for the second quarter ended August 3, 2019. The registrant is scheduled to conduct an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time) on August 29, 2019. The earnings conference call is expected to be available live on the registrant's website at www.investors.bestbuy.com. The news release issued on August 29, 2019, is furnished as Exhibit 99 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to liability of that Section unless the registrant specifically incorporates it by reference in a document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits. The following is furnished as an Exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K. Exhibit No. Description of Exhibit 99 News release issued August 29, 2019 (furnished pursuant to Item 2.02).Any internet address provided in this release is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a hyperlink. Accordingly, no information at any internet address is included herein. 2

Date: August 29, 2019

Exhibit 99 Best Buy Reports Better-Than-Expected Second Quarter Earnings Enterprise Comparable Sales Increased 1.6% GAAP Diluted EPS Increased 3% to $0.89 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Increased 19% to $1.08 Raises Full-YearNon-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance Range to $5.60 to $5.75 MINNEAPOLIS, August 29, 2019 -- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) today announced results for the 13-week second quarter ended August 3, 2019 ("Q2 FY20"), as compared to the 13-week second quarter ended August 4, 2018 ("Q2 FY19"). Q2 FY20 Q2 FY19 Revenue ($ in millions) Enterprise $ 9,536 $ 9,379 Domestic segment $ 8,821 $ 8,639 International segment $ 715 $ 740 Enterprise comparable sales % change1 1.6 % 6.2 % Domestic comparable sales % change1 1.9 % 6.0 % Domestic comparable online sales % change1 17.3 % 10.1 % International comparable sales % change1 (1.9)% 7.6 % Operating Income GAAP operating income as a % of revenue 3.3 % 3.6 % Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue 4.0 % 3.8 % Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.89 $ 0.86 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.08 $ 0.91 For GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations of the measures referred to in the above table, please refer to the attached supporting schedule Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. "For the second quarter, we are reporting comparable sales growth of 1.6% on top of a very strong 6.2% last year," said Corie Barry, Best Buy CEO. "We also delivered improved profitability driven by gross profit rate expansion and continued disciplined expense management, demonstrating the culture we have built around driving cost reductions and efficiencies to help fund investments. I would like to thank all of our associates for delivering strong first half results." Barry continued, "During the quarter, we continued to make progress on our Building the New Blue strategy and our purpose to enrich lives through technology. We expanded our commitment to the health and wellness category through expanded assortment and a second acquisition, grew our Total Tech Support membership, added In-Home Advisors and continued to transform our supply chain to improve our speed of delivery to customers. We are excited about our strategic business opportunities and look forward to updating the market on the progress of our strategy during our Investor Update on September 25." Best Buy CFO Matt Bilunas commented, "The updated FY20 guidance we are providing today narrows our prior top-line range and raises the bottom-line range. This updated guidance factors in the following: (1) our best estimate of the impact of recent announcements regarding tariffs on goods from China, including the increase to

30% for List 3 and 15% for List 4; (2) our better-than-expected first half earnings; and (3) general uncertainty related to overall customer buying behavior in the back half of the year." FY20 Financial Guidance Best Buy is updating its full-year FY20 financial outlook to the following: Enterprise revenue of $43.1 billion to $43.6 billion, which compares to prior guidance of $42.9 billion to $43.9 billion

Enterprise comparable sales growth of 0.7% to 1.7%, which compares to prior guidance of 0.5% to 2.5%

Enterprise non-GAAP operating income rate flat to slightly up from the 4.6% rate in FY19 2

non-GAAP operating income rate flat to slightly up from the 4.6% rate in FY19 Non-GAAP effective income tax rate of approximately 24.0% 2 , which compares to prior guidance of approximately 24.5%

effective income tax rate of approximately 24.0% , which compares to prior guidance of approximately 24.5% Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $5.60 to $5.75 2 , which compares to prior guidance of $5.45 to $5.65 Best Buy is providing the following Q3 FY20 financial outlook: Enterprise revenue of $9.65 billion to $9.75 billion

Enterprise comparable sales growth of 0.5% to 1.5%

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate of approximately 26.5% 2

effective income tax rate of approximately 26.5% Diluted weighted average share count of approximately 267 million

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.00 to $1.05 2 Domestic Segment Q2 FY20 Results Domestic Revenue Domestic revenue of $8.82 billion increased 2.1% versus last year. The increase was driven by comparable sales growth of 1.9% and revenue from GreatCall, Inc. ("GreatCall"), which was acquired in Q3 FY19, partially offset by the loss of revenue from 13 large-format store closures in the past year. The largest comparable sales growth drivers were appliances, tablets, headphones and services. These drivers were partially offset by declines in the gaming and home theater categories. Domestic online revenue of $1.42 billion increased 17.3% on a comparable basis primarily due to higher average order values and increased traffic. As a percentage of total Domestic revenue, online revenue increased approximately 210 basis points to 16.1% versus 14.0% last year. Domestic Gross Profit Rate Domestic gross profit rate was 24.0% versus 23.8% last year. The gross profit rate increase of approximately 20 basis points was primarily driven by the impact of GreatCall's higher gross profit rate, which was partially offset by higher supply chain costs. Domestic Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ("SG&A") Domestic GAAP SG&A was $1.76 billion, or 19.9% of revenue, versus $1.71 billion, or 19.8% of revenue, last year. On a non-GAAP basis, SG&A was $1.74 billion, or 19.7% of revenue, versus $1.71 billion, or 19.8% of revenue, last year. Both GAAP and non-GAAP SG&A increased primarily due to GreatCall operating expenses and higher advertising expenses, which were partially offset by lower incentive compensation expenses. Additionally, GAAP SG&A in Q2 FY20 included an additional $18 million of intangible asset amortization and $3 million of transaction costs related to the company's acquisitions of GreatCall and Critical Signal Technologies, Inc. 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.